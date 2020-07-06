subscribe to newsletter
26.65 27.05
29.4 29.95
˟
  • News
  • Events
  • Bakhmatyuk's UkrLandFarming blocking SAPO HQ, demanding that prosecutors comply with court ruling, cease to terrorize company
06 July 2020, Monday, 09:09 144 Video
Events 2020-07-06T20:30:09+03:00
Ukrainian news
Bakhmatyuk's UkrLandFarming blocking SAPO HQ, demanding that prosecutors comply with court ruling, cease to te

Bakhmatyuk's UkrLandFarming blocking SAPO HQ, demanding that prosecutors comply with court ruling, cease to terrorize company

Яков Сташинский
UkrLandFarming, VAB Bank, Oleg Bakhmatyuk, SAPO

The morning at the Specialized Anti-corruption Prosecutor's Office (SAPO) began with a rally and blocking. Employees of the UkrLandFarming agricultural holding have been demanding for the second week already that prosecutors comply with the court ruling to close the case against company shareholder Oleg Bakhmatyuk.

It was last week that UkrLandFarming employees started an indefinite rally outside the SAPO's building with a demand to comply with the court ruling and close the illegal case against company owner Oleg Bakhmatyuk. Today, the rally began with non-violent blocking of the prosecutor's office premises: the entrance to the building was blocked by chicken eggs the agricultural holding produces.

Protesters say SAPO prosecutors are not working anyway: a month ago, on June 5 this year, Kyiv's Pechersk district court declared the resumption of the case against Oleg Bakhmatyuk by former Deputy Prosecutor General Vitaliy Kasko was illegal. This is about the decision to resume the criminal case on refinancing of VAB Bank, which had already been investigated before being shut down by a court ruling over the lack of corpus delicti. However, SAPO has not yet complied with the court ruling to close the unlawfully open case, which paralyzes the work of the agricultural holding employing 27,000 people. In addition, an appeal to Chairman of the Verkhovna Rada Dmytro Razumkov has been posted on the company's website demanding that company representatives be allowed to attend a July 8 meeting of the Committee on Anti-Corruption Policy where the case will be considered.

 

As reported earlier, on June 25, the Office of the Prosecutor General complied with the judgment handed down by Kyiv's Pechersky district court, canceling the motion by the first deputy prosecutor general on the resumption of criminal proceedings related to the provision of a stabilization loan by the National Bank of Ukraine (NBU) to Oleg Bakhmatyuk's VAB Bank. The court ruling is final and not subject to appeal. Findings of examinations of the Deposit Guarantee Fund and statements by the NBU confirmed the loan funds had been spent for their intended purpose, i.e. they were received by bank depositors.

Больше новостей о: UkrLandFarming VAB Bank Oleg Bakhmatyuk SAPO

Bakhmatyuk to G7 envoys: Sytnyk's unlawful actions...
Ex-NBU deputy governor demands full closure of Pys...
NABU’s Refusal to Comply with Judgement Violates C...
NABU illegally gathered compromising material to d...
Kyiv Permits Restaurants, Public Catering Establishments And Movie Theaters To Work After 10 PM
SBI Sends Indictment Against Ex-MP Pashynskyi To Court
News
Number Of Coronavirus-Infected People In Kyiv Region Up 15 To 2,789 On July 5, Number Of Deaths Up 1 To 54 17:31
Number Of Coronavirus-Infected People In Kyiv City Up 59 To 5,602 On July 5, Number Of Deaths Up 2 To 116 – Klitschko 17:26
Kyiv Permits Restaurants, Public Catering Establishments And Movie Theaters To Work After 10 PM 17:23
NBU Council Refrains From Re-Election Of NBU Deputy Head Churii 17:19
SBI Sends Indictment Against Ex-MP Pashynskyi To Court 17:16
more news
Bakhmatyuk's UkrLandFarming blocking SAPO HQ, demanding that prosecutors comply with court ruling, cease to terrorize company 09:09 Video
Number Of New Covid-19 Cases Decreasing 2nd Day In Row, Down 34% To 543 On July 5, Number Of New Lethal Cases Down By 41% To 13 – Public Health Center 11:37
Quarantine Relaxation Criteria Not Met By 8 Regions – Health Ministry 11:51
SBI Hands Indictment Over To Pashynskyi, His Case Will Be Sent To Court On Monday 11:33
Number Of PCR-Tests Down 32.6% To 6,696, Number Of ELISA Remains Unchanged At 4,013 On July 5 – Health Ministry 12:04
more news
Quarantine Relaxation Criteria Not Met By 8 Regions – Health Ministry 11:51
SBI Hands Indictment Over To Pashynskyi, His Case Will Be Sent To Court On Monday 11:33
Number Of New Covid-19 Cases Decreasing 2nd Day In Row, Down 34% To 543 On July 5, Number Of New Lethal Cases Down By 41% To 13 – Public Health Center 11:37
Number Of PCR-Tests Down 32.6% To 6,696, Number Of ELISA Remains Unchanged At 4,013 On July 5 – Health Ministry 12:04
NBU Acquires USD 169.8 Million On Interbank Market, First Since April Sells USD 150.9 Million June 30 – July 3 12:21
more news
Number Of Coronavirus-Infected People In Kyiv City Up 59 To 5,602 On July 5, Number Of Deaths Up 2 To 116 – Klitschko
Agency services Contacts Editorial staff Privacy policy Sitemap

ok