NBU Acquires USD 169.8 Million On Interbank Market, First Since April Sells USD 150.9 Million June 30 – July 3

In the period of June 30 – July 3, the National Bank of Ukraine acquired USD 169.8 million on the interbank foreign currency market, and financial since April 2020 sold USD 150.9 million.

The NBU has said this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

The NBU acquired USD 169.8 million and sold USD 150.9 million at a uniform rate.

Since the start of the year, the central bank has acquired USD 3,406.4 million and sold USD 1,939.9 million at a uniform rate.

Besides, since the start of the year, the NBU has acquired USD 478.5 million and sold USD 734 million using the Matching mechanism.

Since the start of the year, the NBU has acquired a total of 3,884.9 million and sold USD 2,944.0 million.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in 2018, the NBU acquired USD 3,173.78 million on the interbank foreign currency market and sold USD 1,801.82 million.

In 2019, the NBU acquired USD 8,462.6 million on the interbank foreign currency market and sold USD 529.23 million.