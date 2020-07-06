Number Of PCR-Tests Down 32.6% To 6,696, Number Of ELISA Remains Unchanged At 4,013 On July 5 – Health Ministry

Number Of PCR-Tests Down 32.6% To 6,696, Number Of ELISA Remains Unchanged At 4,013 On July 5 – Health Ministr

On July 5, a total of 6,696 polymerase chain reaction tests (PCR) were made, down 32.6% over July 4; and the number of enzyme-linked immunosorbent assays (ELISA) was 4,013, down 10 over July 4.

Health Minister, Maksym Stepanov, has said this at a briefing, the Ukrainian News Agency reports.

Since the start of the year, a total of 722,513 PCR-tests and 270,131 enzyme-linked immunosorbent assays have been conducted.

At the same time, on July 5, the virology laboratory of the Public Health Center under the Health Ministry of Ukraine received 680 reports on suspicion of Covid-19.

Since the start of the year, the number has made 95,315.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on July 4, a total of 9,934 polymerase chain reaction test (PCR) were conducted, down 15.99% over July 3, and the number of enzyme-linked immunosorbent assays (ELISA) fell 4.5 times over July 3 to 4,024.

On July 5, the number of newly-registered coronavirus infection cases in Ukraine rose by 543 over July 4 to 49,043, the number of deaths rose by 13 over July 4 to 1,262; at the same time, the number of new cases decreased by 34%, and the number of new lethal cases decreased by 41%.

According to the report, as at the morning of July 6, there were 49,043 laboratory-confirmed Covid-19 cases registered in Ukraine, the number included 1,262 lethal cases; besides, 21,703 had recovered.

On July 5, a total of 543 new cases were registered, 321 people recovered, and 13 people died.

Therefore, on July 5, the indicator of newly-infected people exceeded the number of those recovered (543 vs 321).

The share of new cases as at July 5 made 1.1% of the overall number of the sick recorded as at July 4.

The number of active sick (less those, who recovered and died) as at the morning of July 6 made 26,078 people, up 0.78% over July 5.

Since the start of the epidemic, the largest number of coronavirus cases has been registered in Lviv region (6,301), Kyiv city (5,602) and Chernivtsi region (5,018).