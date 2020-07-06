Quarantine Relaxation Criteria Not Met By 8 Regions – Health Ministry

As at July 6, a total of eight regions of Ukraine did not meet the June 22-updated criterial for further relaxation of the quarantine restrictions; as at July 5, the city of Kyiv, Odesa and Lviv regions were declared being compliant with the criteria; at the same time, Kharkiv and Ternopil regions – non-complaint ones.

The Health Ministry has said this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

The criterion of occupancy of beds at the hospitals receiving coronavirus-infected people (must not exceed 50%) is not met by Zakarpattia region (61.75%).

The indicator of testing coverage (must not be lower than 24 per hundred thousand people) is not met by Donetsk region (18.58), and Chernihiv region (14.38).

The share of positive polymerase chain reaction tests (PCR) (must not exceed 11%) is not met by Volyn region (22.54%), Donetsk region (11.21%), Zakarpattia region (16.35%), Ivano-Frankivsk region (13.35%), Rivne region (16.67%), and Kharkiv region (11.01%).

The criterion of the incidence rate over the previous week (must not exceed 10%) is not met by Donetsk region (136.09%), Ivano-Frankivsk region (20.68%), Ternopil region (46.77%).

The level of hospitals beds occupancy in the city of Kyiv is 38.45%, the number of tests conducted per hundred thousand people is 88.22, the share of positive PCR-tests – 5.40%, and the incidence rate is 7.58%.

The Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine has extended the adaptive quarantine until July 31.

Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal said that in case of rapid growth in the incidence rate in 10 or more regions, quarantine restrictions might be toughened.

On July 5, the number of newly-registered coronavirus infection cases in Ukraine rose by 543 over July 4 to 49,043, the number of deaths rose by 13 over July 4 to 1,262; at the same time, the number of new cases decreased by 34%, and the number of new lethal cases decreased by 41%.

According to the report, as at the morning of July 6, there were 49,043 laboratory-confirmed Covid-19 cases registered in Ukraine, the number included 1,262 lethal cases; besides, 21,703 had recovered.

On July 5, a total of 543 new cases were registered, 321 people recovered, and 13 people died.

Therefore, on July 5, the indicator of newly-infected people exceeded the number of those recovered (543 vs 321).

The share of new cases as at July 5 made 1.1% of the overall number of the sick recorded as at July 4.

The number of active sick (less those, who recovered and died) as at the morning of July 6 made 26,078 people, up 0.78% over July 5.

Since the start of the epidemic, the largest number of coronavirus cases has been registered in Lviv region (6,301), Kyiv city (5,602) and Chernivtsi region (5,018).