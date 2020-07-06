Number Of New Covid-19 Cases Decreasing 2nd Day In Row, Down 34% To 543 On July 5, Number Of New Lethal Cases Down By 41% To 13 – Public Health Center

Number Of New Covid-19 Cases Decreasing 2nd Day In Row, Down 34% To 543 On July 5, Number Of New Lethal Cases

On July 5, the number of newly-registered coronavirus infection cases in Ukraine rose by 543 over July 4 to 49,043, the number of deaths rose by 13 over July 4 to 1,262; at the same time, the number of new cases decreased by 34%, and the number of new lethal cases decreased by 41%.

The Public Health Center has said this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

According to the report, as at the morning of July 6, there were 49,043 laboratory-confirmed Covid-19 cases registered in Ukraine, the number included 1,262 lethal cases; besides, 21,703 had recovered.

On July 5, a total of 543 new cases were registered, 321 people recovered, and 13 people died.

Therefore, on July 5, the indicator of newly-infected people exceeded the number of those recovered (543 vs 321).

The share of new cases as at July 5 made 1.1% of the overall number of the sick recorded as at July 4.

The number of active sick (less those, who recovered and died) as at the morning of July 6 made 26,078 people, up 0.78% over July 5.

Since the start of the epidemic, the largest number of coronavirus cases has been registered in Lviv region (6,301), Kyiv city (5,602) and Chernivtsi region (5,018).

Besides, Rivne region recorded 4,190 coronavirus infection cases, Zakarpattia region – 3,375 cases, in Kyiv region – 2,789, Volyn region – 2,752, Ivano-Frankivsk region - 2,700, Kharkiv region – 2,371, Ternopil region – 2,101, Vinnytsia region – 1,967, Odesa region – 1,883, Zhytomyr region – 1,468, and Dnipropetrovsk region – 1,115 cases.

A total of 842 cases were registered in Khmelnytskyi region, 681 cases - in Donetsk region, 670 cases - in Cherkasy region, 659 cases - in Kirovohrad region, 597 cases - in Zaporizhia region, 576 cases - in Chernihiv region, 461 cases - in Mykolayiv region, 324 cases - in Poltava region, 321 cases - in Sumy region, 196 cases - in Kherson region, and 84 cases - in Luhansk region.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on July 4, the number of coronavirus infection cases in Ukraine rose by 823 over July 3 to 48,500, and the number of deaths rose by 22 over July 3 to 1,249; at the same time, the number of new cases decreased by 9.95% and the number of new lethal cases rose by 46.7%.

On July 3, the number of coronavirus infection cases in Ukraine rose by 914 over July 2 to 47,677, and the number of deaths rose by 15 over July 2 to 1,227; at the same time, the number of new cases increased by 4.3% and the number of new lethal cases fell by 44.4%.