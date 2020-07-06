SBI Hands Indictment Over To Pashynskyi, His Case Will Be Sent To Court On Monday

The State Bureau of Investigation (SBI) has handed an indictment over to former member of the Ukrainian Parliament, Serhii Pashynskyi, accused of armed attack on a resident of Kyiv region, Viyacheslav Khimikus; and on Monday, the case will be sent to court. Ukrainian News agency learned this from a spokesperson for the SBI. According to the source, Pashynskyi was personally present. In particular, he is accused of a crime going under Article 121 of the Penal Code of Ukraine. As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the SBI had accomplished the investigation against Pashynskyi.