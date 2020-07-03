subscribe to newsletter
03 July 2020
Prices For Tours To Turkey Decrease Slightly Due To Low Occupancy Of Hotels - Join Up

Prices For Tours To Turkey Decrease Slightly Due To Low Occupancy Of Hotels - Join Up

The Join Up tour operator states that the current price of tours to Turkey compared to the same period in 2019 has decreased insignificantly.

Ukrainian News Agency learned this from the company's press service.

The press service clarified that it is difficult to calculate the exact figure of the decline.

It is noted that the fall in prices is associated with the COVID-19 pandemic, the closure of borders and, as a result, the low occupancy rate of hotels.

At the moment, on the operator’s website, the cost of the tour for 2 people for 7 nights in Turkey starts from UAH 17,110.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Join Up resumed tours to Egypt, Turkey and Albania from July 1, and to Tunisia from June 27.

To travel to Turkey from July 1, Ukrainians need to take out insurance against coronavirus infection (COVID-19).

On July 1, Turkey resumed passenger traffic from Ukraine.

Turkey is assigned by Ukraine to the green zone, therefore, after returning, it is not necessary to observe the regime of self-isolation.

