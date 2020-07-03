subscribe to newsletter
  • Cabinet To Pay Families UAH 300,000 For Residential Buildings Destroyed By floods, UAH 200,000 To Families Of Deceased Persons
Cabinet To Pay Families UAH 300,000 For Residential Buildings Destroyed By floods, UAH 200,000 To Families Of Deceased Persons

The Cabinet of Ministers intends to pay UAH 300,000 per family to families whose residential buildings were destroyed by floods and UAH 200,000 to every family that lost a family member as a result of the floods.

This is stated in the Cabinet of Ministers resolution No.811-r dated July 2, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

The funds were allocated from the state budget’s reserve fund for financing urgent measures to alleviate the aftermath of the emergency in June 2020.

The Zakarpattia, Ivano-Frankivsk, Lviv, and Chernivtsi regional administrations are to ensure payment of UAH 200,000 in financial assistance to families of the victims for every deceased family member.

The document also provides for payment of the following amounts of material assistance to ensure appropriate living conditions for people affected by the floods: UAH 300,000 per family to owners of residential buildings that were completely destroyed; UAH 50,000 per family to the families that were resettled from the residential buildings that are in need of major repairs; UAH 20,000 per family to the families whose residential buildings were damaged.

UAH 30 million was allocated to the Zakarpattia regional administration, UAH 480 million to the Ivano-Frankivsk regional administration, UAH 10 million to the Lviv regional administration, and UAH 30 million to the Chernivtsi regional administration.

Besides, UAH 122 million was allocated to the Ministry of Environmental Protection and Natural Resources, including UAH 92 million to the State Water Resources Agency and UAH 30 million to the State Forestry Agency.

The Ministry of Internal Affairs was allocated UAH 82 million, including UAH 41 million to the State Emergency Service, UAH 22 million to the National Guard, and UAH 19 million to the National Police.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Cabinet of Ministers allocated UAH 754 million for alleviating the aftermath of the floods in western regions of Ukraine on June 25.

Cabinet To Pay Families UAH 300,000 For Residential Buildings Destroyed By floods, UAH 200,000 To Families Of Deceased Persons
