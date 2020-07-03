subscribe to newsletter
03 July 2020, Friday, 17:47
Politics 2020-07-03
Rada Relieves Terentiev Of Post Of Antimonopoly Committee Chair

Даша Зубкова
The parliament has relieved Yurii Terentiev of the post of chairperson of the Antimonopoly Committee of Ukraine (AMCU).

The relevant parliamentary resolution was adopted by 226 votes, which is the minimum number of votes required for its adoption, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

Terentiev was appointed as the chairperson of the Antimonopoly Committee in May 2015.

Terentiev was the deputy general legal consultant at the ArcelorMittal Kryvyi Rih ore mining and steel plant (Dnipropetrovsk region) from April 2012 until his appointment as the head of the Antimonopoly Committee.

Terentiev worked in various positions at the Metro Cash & Carry Ukraine company from 2002 to 2012, he was a legal adviser at JT International Ukraine (the Kremenchuk tobacco factory, Poltava region) from 2000 to 2002, and he was in charge of legal support for the operations of the Bristol-Myers Squibb Ukraine pharmaceutical company from 1997 to 2000.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, a number of media outlets reported on July 1 evening that President Volodymyr Zelenskyy had forced the Antimonopoly Committee’s head Terentiev to submit his letter of resignation at a meeting in the Office of the President, citing unnamed sources.

Terentiev announced on July 2 that he had withdrawn his letter of resignation.

The parliament’s lawyers concluded that the parliament could not consider Terentiev’s letter of resignation while there was an application to withdraw the letter of resignation.

The alleged cause of the conflict between Zelenskyy and Terentiev is the Antimonopoly Committee’s decision to impose a fine of UAH 6.5 billion on the Tedis company, which is a monopolist on the tobacco market.

