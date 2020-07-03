subscribe to newsletter
03 July 2020, Friday
Rada Relieves Smolii Of Post Of NBU Governor

Даша Зубкова
The parliament has relieved Yakiv Smolii of the post of governor of the National Bank of Ukraine (NBU).

The relevant parliamentary resolution was adopted by 286 MPs, with only 226 required for adoption, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

Smolii was appointed as the governor of the National Bank of Ukraine on March 15, 2018.

He became the acting governor of the bank in May 2017 after Nataliya Hontareva resigned as the governor and went on vacation.

He was deputy head of the National Bank of Ukraine from April 2014.

Prior to this, Smolii worked in senior positions at the National Bank of Ukraine’s division in Ternopil region, OJSC Orion Radio Factory in Ternopil, and the Aval joint-stock bank.

Smolii is also one of the founders of Prestige Bank (later renamed as Erste Bank and Fidokombank).

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Smolii submitted his letter of resignation to President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on July 1, citing systematic political pressure.

Zelenskyy proposed on July 2 that the parliament accept Smolii’s letter of resignation.

The Ministry of Finance canceled its plan to issue new 12-year Eurobonds for USD 1.75 billion at the yield rate of 7.3% per annum on July 2 despite the fact that the plan had already been finalized.

USD 750 million out of this Eurobond issue was intended for buyback of old Eurobond issues maturing in 2021-2022.

Cabinet To Pay Families UAH 300,000 For Residential Buildings Destroyed By floods, UAH 200,000 To Families Of Deceased Persons
