Number Of New Covid-19 Cases After 1-Day Growth, Down 1.5% To 876 On July 2, Number Of New Lethal Cases Up 2.3 Times To 27 People – Public Health Center

Number Of New Covid-19 Cases After 1-Day Growth, Down 1.5% To 876 On July 2, Number Of New Lethal Cases Up 2.3

On July 2, the number of coronavirus infection cases in Ukraine rose by 876 over July 1 to 46,763, and the number of deaths rose by 27 over July 1 to 1,212; at the same time, the number of new cases decreased by 1.5% and the number of new lethal cases rose 2.25 times.

The Public Health Center has said this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

According to the report, as at the morning of July 3, there were 46,763 laboratory-confirmed Covid-19 cases in Ukraine, the number included 1,212 lethal cases; besides, 20,558 patients had recovered.

On July 2, a total of 876 new cases were registered, 505 people recovered, and 27 – died.

Therefore, on July 2, the indicator of newly-infected people exceeded the number of those, who recovered (876 vs 505).

On July 2, the share of newly-registered cases made 1.9% of the overall number of the sick registered as at July 1.

As at the morning of July 3, the number of active sick (less the number of the recovered and died) made 24,993, up 1.4% over July 2.

Since the start of the epidemic, the largest number of coronavirus cases has been registered in Lviv region (5,883), Kyiv city (5,347) and Chernivtsi region (4,935).

Besides, Rivne region has registered 3,950 coronavirus infection cases, the number of cases recorded in Zakarpattia region has made 3,126, in Kyiv region – 2,702, in Volyn region – 2,571, in Ivano-Frankivsk region – 2,544, in Kharkiv region – 2,255, in Ternopil region – 1,990, in Vinnytsia region – 1,915, in Odesa region – 1,792, in Zhytomyr region – 1,435, and in Dnipropetrovsk region – 1,103.

A total of 822 cases have been registered in Khmelnytskyi region, 653 cases - in Kirovohrad region, 653 – in Cherkasy region, 579 cases - in Zaporizhia region, 559 cases - in Donetsk region, 554 cases - in Chernihiv region, 450 cases - in Mykolayiv region, 322 cases - in Poltava region, 304 cases - in Sumy region, 195 cases - in Kherson region and 84 cases - in Luhansk region.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on July 1, the number of newly-registered coronavirus infection cases in Ukraine rose by 889 over June 30 to 45,887, and the number of deaths rose by 12 over June 30 to 1,185; at the same time, the number of new cases rose by 33.9% and the number of new lethal cases decreased by 14.3%.

On June 30, the number of newly-registered Covid-19 cases in Ukraine rose by 664 over June 29 to 44,998, and the number of deaths rose by 14 over June 29 to 1,173; at the same time, the number of new cases fell by 5.9% and the number of new lethal cases rose by 16.7%.