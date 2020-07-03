subscribe to newsletter
26.65 27.05
29.4 29.95
˟
  • News
  • Politics
  • Minister Stepanov Ruling Out Toughening Of Quarantine In Whole Territory Of Ukraine Once Covid-19 Incidence Rate Reaches 60 Per Hundred Thousand People
03 July 2020, Friday, 13:41 16
Politics 2020-07-03T19:30:05+03:00
Ukrainian news
Minister Stepanov Ruling Out Toughening Of Quarantine In Whole Territory Of Ukraine Once Covid-19 Incidence Ra

Minister Stepanov Ruling Out Toughening Of Quarantine In Whole Territory Of Ukraine Once Covid-19 Incidence Rate Reaches 60 Per Hundred Thousand People

Даша Зубкова
Maksym Stepanov, health minister, Coronavirus, quarantine, COVID-19, quarantine strengthening

Health Minister, Maksym Stepanov, has ruled out toughening of the quarantine in the whole territory of Ukraine if the Covid-19 incidence rate reaches 60 active sick per hundred thousand people.

The minister has said this at a briefing, the Ukrainian News Agency reports.

According to the minister, as at the morning of July 3, the incidence rate on average in Ukraine had made 59.7 per hundred thousand people.

He noted that the worst coronavirus situation is being registered in the western regions of Ukraine.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal said that the quarantine would likely be toughened in case of the incidence rate soaring in 10 and more regions.

On July 2, the number of coronavirus infection cases in Ukraine rose by 876 over July 1 to 46,763, and the number of deaths rose by 27 over July 1 to 1,212; at the same time, the number of new cases decreased by 1.5% and the number of new lethal cases rose 2.25 times.

According to the report, as at the morning of July 3, there were 46,763 laboratory-confirmed Covid-19 cases in Ukraine, the number included 1,212 lethal cases; besides, 20,558 patients had recovered.

On July 2, a total of 876 new cases were registered, 505 people recovered, and 27 – died.

Therefore, on July 2, the indicator of newly-infected people exceeded the number of those, who recovered (876 vs 505).

On July 2, the share of newly-registered cases made 1.9% of the overall number of the sick registered as at July 1.

As at the morning of July 3, the number of active sick (less the number of the recovered and died) made 24,993, up 1.4% over July 2.

Since the start of the epidemic, the largest number of coronavirus cases has been registered in Lviv region (5,883), Kyiv city (5,347) and Chernivtsi region (4,935).

Больше новостей о: Maksym Stepanov health minister Coronavirus quarantine COVID-19 quarantine strengthening

Restaurant Operation Resumption In Kyiv Impossible...
Health Minister Stepanov Explains Rapid Growth In ...
Quarantine Relaxation Criteria Not Met By Kyiv Cit...
Number Of Coronavirus-Infected People In Kyiv City...
Rada Relieves Smolii Of Post Of NBU Governor
Rada Relieves Terentiev Of Post Of Antimonopoly Committee Chair
News
Prices For Tours To Turkey Decrease Slightly Due To Low Occupancy Of Hotels - Join Up 17:54
Cabinet To Pay Families UAH 300,000 For Residential Buildings Destroyed By floods, UAH 200,000 To Families Of Deceased Persons 17:52
Number Of Inspections Of Quarantine Measures Violation Increasing Daily - Presidential Office 17:49
Rada Relieves Terentiev Of Post Of Antimonopoly Committee Chair 17:47
Rada Relieves Smolii Of Post Of NBU Governor 17:45
more news
Quarantine Relaxation Criteria Not Met By Kyiv And 10 Regions – Health Ministry 17:38
Number Of Coronavirus-Infected People In Kyiv City Up 104 To 5,242 On July 1, Number Of Deaths Up 3 To 111 – Klitschko 13:01
Ministry Of Defense Warns About Possible Russia’s Attack On Ukraine 13:22
France Invites Ukraine To Take Part In Deciphering Of Black Boxes From UIA Plane Downed In Iran 13:04
34.6% Of Ukrainians Would Vote For Zelenskyy, 11.4% For Poroshenko, 11.2% For Boiko In Next Presidential Election 18:07
more news
Number Of New Covid-19 Cases After 1-Day Growth, Down 1.5% To 876 On July 2, Number Of New Lethal Cases Up 2.3 Times To 27 People – Public Health Center 13:44
29.3% Of Ukrainians Would Vote For Servant Of People, 15.3% For Opposition Platform, 13.6% For European Solidarity, 10.7% For Batkivschyna In Next Rada Elections – Rating Poll 17:34
Quarantine Relaxation Criteria Not Met By Kyiv And 10 Regions – Health Ministry 17:38
Ukraine Cancels Placement Of Eurobonds For USD 1.75 Billion 17:41
State Budget Revenue Target Exceeded By 10.9% In June 17:54
more news
Cabinet To Pay Families UAH 300,000 For Residential Buildings Destroyed By floods, UAH 200,000 To Families Of Deceased Persons
Agency services Contacts Editorial staff Privacy policy Sitemap

ok