Ministry Of Defense Warns About Possible Russia’s Attack On Ukraine

Даша Зубкова
Russia, OSCE, defense ministry, attack, offensive, Caucasus 2020, strategic drills

The Ministry of Defense has warned about possible Russia's offensive.

The ministry has said this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"Our state has informed the OSCE about the military potential accumulated by Russia against Ukraine. Ukrainian and American experts as well as the Main Intelligence Department of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine are warning against Russia’s possible large-scale attack on Ukraine in the disguise of strategic drills called Caucasus-2020," the statement says.

According to the report, recently, Russian President Vladimir Putin has signed a decree on drafting from reserve less precise term for the gathering.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the European Union has prolonged until late June 2021 the sanctions against Russia for the annexation of the Autonomous Republic of Crimea.

