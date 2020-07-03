subscribe to newsletter
  Quarantine Relaxation Criteria Not Met By Kyiv City And 9 Regions – Health Ministry
03 July 2020, Friday
Ukrainian news
Ukrainian news
Quarantine Relaxation Criteria Not Met By Kyiv City And 9 Regions – Health Ministry

Даша Зубкова
Ukraine, regions, Coronavirus, quarantine, COVID-19, quarantine restrictions, quarantine relaxation

As at July 3, the city of Kyiv and nine regions of Ukraine did not meet the June 22-updated criteria for further relaxation of the quarantine restrictions; as compared to the data available as at July 2, Khmelnytskyi region was declared being noncompliant with the respective criteria.

The Health Ministry has said this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

The criterion of occupancy of beds at hospitals receiving coronavirus-infected people (must not exceed 50%) was not met by Zakarpattia region (63.55%).

The indicator of testing coverage (must not be lower than 24 per hundred thousand people) was not met by Donetsk region (18.72) and Chernihiv region (14.41).

The indicator of the share of positive polymerase chain reaction tests (PCR) (must not exceed 11%) was not met by Volyn region (23.47%), Zakarpattia region (17.94%), Ivano-Frankivsk region (12.35%), Lviv region (11.05%), Rivne region (18.64%) and Chernivtsi region (11.21%).

The criterion of the incidence rate week over week (must not exceed 10%) was not met by Volyn region (18.62%), Donetsk region (293.44%), Zakarpattia region (14.74%), Ivano-Frankivsk region (21.35%), Kharkiv region (16.31%), and the city of Kyiv (31.65%).

The hospital bed occupancy in Kyiv made 44.09%, the number of tests per hundred thousand people made 87.35, and the share of positive PCR-tests made 5.72%.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine has extended the adaptive quarantine until July 31.

Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal said that in case of rapid growth in the incidence rate in 10 or more regions, quarantine restrictions might be toughened.

On July 2, the number of coronavirus infection cases in Ukraine rose by 876 over July 1 to 46,763, and the number of deaths rose by 27 over July 1 to 1,212; at the same time, the number of new cases decreased by 1.5% and the number of new lethal cases rose 2.25 times.

According to the report, as at the morning of July 3, there were 46,763 laboratory-confirmed Covid-19 cases in Ukraine, the number included 1,212 lethal cases; besides, 20,558 patients had recovered.

On July 2, a total of 876 new cases were registered, 505 people recovered, and 27 – died.

Therefore, on July 2, the indicator of newly-infected people exceeded the number of those, who recovered (876 vs 505).

On July 2, the share of newly-registered cases made 1.9% of the overall number of the sick registered as at July 1.

As at the morning of July 3, the number of active sick (less the number of the recovered and died) made 24,993, up 1.4% over July 2.

Since the start of the epidemic, the largest number of coronavirus cases has been registered in Lviv region (5,883), Kyiv city (5,347) and Chernivtsi region (4,935).

