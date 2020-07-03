Number Of Coronavirus-Infected People In Kyiv City Up 105 To 5,347 On July 2, Number Of Deaths Up 1 To 112 – Klitschko

Number Of Coronavirus-Infected People In Kyiv City Up 105 To 5,347 On July 2, Number Of Deaths Up 1 To 112 – K

On July 2, the number of coronavirus-infected people in Kyiv rose by 105 over July 1 to 5,347, and the number of deaths rose by one to 112.

Kyiv City Mayor / Chairperson of the Kyiv City State Administration, Vitali Klitschko, has said this at a briefing, the Ukrainian News Agency reports.

The number of the newly-infected people included 57 women aged 20-84, 40 men aged 20-94, three girls aged 5-13, and five boys aged 2-15.

A total of 15 coronavirus-infected people were hospitalized in Kyiv, the rest of the newly-infected are staying in self-isolation.

A total of 91 residents of Kyiv recovered on July 2.

Since the start of the epidemic, a total of 1,733 residents of Kyiv have recovered from Covid-19.

The largest number of the coronavirus cases was registered in Dniprovskyi district – 23, Darnytskyi district – 18, Solomiyanskyi district – 13, and Desnianskyi district - 13.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on July 1, the number of coronavirus-infected people in the city of Kyiv rose by 104 over June 30 to 5,242, and the number of deaths rose by three to 111.

On July 2, the number of coronavirus infection cases in Ukraine rose by 876 over July 1 to 46,763, and the number of deaths rose by 27 over July 1 to 1,212; at the same time, the number of new cases decreased by 1.5% and the number of new lethal cases rose 2.25 times.

According to the report, as at the morning of July 3, there were 46,763 laboratory-confirmed Covid-19 cases in Ukraine, the number included 1,212 lethal cases; besides, 20,558 patients had recovered.

On July 2, a total of 876 new cases were registered, 505 people recovered, and 27 – died.

Therefore, on July 2, the indicator of newly-infected people exceeded the number of those, who recovered (876 vs 505).

On July 2, the share of newly-registered cases made 1.9% of the overall number of the sick registered as at July 1.

As at the morning of July 3, the number of active sick (less the number of the recovered and died) made 24,993, up 1.4% over July 2.

Since the start of the epidemic, the largest number of coronavirus cases has been registered in Lviv region (5,883), Kyiv city (5,347) and Chernivtsi region (4,935).