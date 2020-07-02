34.6% Of Ukrainians Would Vote For Zelenskyy, 11.4% For Poroshenko, 11.2% For Boiko In Next Presidential Election

34.6% Of Ukrainians Would Vote For Zelenskyy, 11.4% For Poroshenko, 11.2% For Boiko In Next Presidential Elect

34.6% of Ukrainians would vote for incumbent President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, 11.4% for former President Petro Poroshenko, and 11.2% for the Opposition Platform - For Life parliamentary faction’s co-leader Yurii Boiko in the next presidential election.

This is indicated by the results of a poll conducted by the Rating polling group, the Ukrainian News Agency reports.

The respondents in the poll were asked whom they would vote for if a presidential election were held in the near future.

Among the respondents who said they would vote in the next presidential election and that they had already decide on a candidate, 7.2% said they would vote for the Batkivschyna party’s leader Yulia Tymoshenko, 6.7% for the Strength and Honor party’s leader Ihor Smeshko, 3.4% for the Radical Party’s leader Oleh Liashko, 3.2% for television presenter Serhii Prytula, 3% for the Civic Position party’s leader Anatolii Hrytsenko, 3% for chairman of the Opposition Platform - For Life party’s political council and Member of Parliament Viktor Medvedchuk, 2.8% for former prime minister Volodymyr Groysman, 2.5% for politician and video blogger Anatolii Sharii, 1.2% for the Svoboda All-Ukrainian Association party’s leader Oleh Tiahnybok, and 0.7% for businessman and the TAS banking group’s majority shareholder Serhii Tihipko.

According to the results of the poll, the Opposition Platform - For Life’s representatives Boiko and Medvedchuk would win a combined 14.2% of the votes, which would move them to second place.

The Rating group polled 2,000 adults throughout Ukraine-controlled territory from June 24 to 28 via face-to-face interviews.

The margin of non-sampling error does not exceed 2.2%.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, 39.3% of the respondents in a poll that the Rating group conducted from May 12 to 13, 2020, said they would vote for Zelenskyy, 13.9% for Boiko, and 13.3% for Poroshenko in the next presidential election.

However, the Rating group did not include Boiko’s fellow party member Medvedchuk as a separate candidate in the questionnaire for the May poll.

According to the results of a poll that the Razumkov Center polling company conducted in the second half of June, 34.6% of the respondents in it said they would vote for Zelenskyy, 20% for Boiko, and 16.1% for Poroshenko in the next presidential elections.

The Razumkov Center did not include Medvedchuk or any representative of the Opposition Platform - For Life except Boiko on the list of candidates in its poll questionnaire.