subscribe to newsletter
26.65 27.05
29.4 29.95
˟
  • News
  • Economy
  • State Budget Revenue Target Exceeded By 10.9% In June
02 July 2020, Thursday, 17:54 8
Economy 2020-07-03T01:15:04+03:00
Ukrainian news
State Budget Revenue Target Exceeded By 10.9% In June

State Budget Revenue Target Exceeded By 10.9% In June

Даша Зубкова
budget, state budget, State Treasury Service, revenue target

In June, the state budget’s revenue target was exceeded by 10.9% or UAH 12.842 billion.

This follows from the data of the State Treasury Service, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

In June, the revenue of the state budget amounted to UAH 131.191 billion while the target was UAH 118.349 billion.

Respectively, the state budget’s revenue target in June was exceeded by UAH 12.842 billion.

The revenue of the general fund of the state budget in June made UAH 112.886 billion at the target of UAH 107.050 billion; and that of the special fund of the state budget – UAH 18.304 billion at the target of UAH 11.297 billion.

In June, unified social tax of UAH 25.168 billion was paid to the state budget.

In the first half of 2020, the state budget’s revenue target was fulfilled for 93.8%.

In the first half of 2020, the revenue of the state budget made UAH 519.451 billion at the target of UAH 553.528 billion.

Therefore, the deficit made UAH 34.076 billion.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in 2019, the Ministry of Finance of Ukraine attracted UAH 227.6 billion, USD 4.3 billion, and EUR 387 million from the placement of government domestic loan bonds.

Больше новостей о: budget state budget State Treasury Service revenue target

UAH 3.2 Billion In State Budget Funds Spent On Pre...
State Budget Revenue Target Falls Short Of 2.2% In...
State Budget Underfulfilled On Income By 11.6% In ...
Healthcare Underfunded in State Budget by 18 Perce...
34.6% Of Ukrainians Would Vote For Zelenskyy, 11.4% For Poroshenko, 11.2% For Boiko In Next Presidential Election
Quarantine Relaxation Criteria Not Met By Kyiv And 10 Regions – Health Ministry
News
34.6% Of Ukrainians Would Vote For Zelenskyy, 11.4% For Poroshenko, 11.2% For Boiko In Next Presidential Election 18:07
State Budget Revenue Target Exceeded By 10.9% In June 17:54
Ukraine Cancels Placement Of Eurobonds For USD 1.75 Billion 17:41
Quarantine Relaxation Criteria Not Met By Kyiv And 10 Regions – Health Ministry 17:38
29.3% Of Ukrainians Would Vote For Servant Of People, 15.3% For Opposition Platform, 13.6% For European Solidarity, 10.7% For Batkivschyna In Next Rada Elections – Rating Poll 17:34
more news
Ukrzaliznytsia to pressure suppliers by concluding long-term agreements, expert says 16:08
Quarantine Relaxation Criteria Not Met By Kyiv City And 13 Regions – Health Ministry 18:09
Ukraine To Issue Eurobonds 18:11
Poroshenko Refuses To Give Testimony At SBI, Rejects Summons To Appear For Questioning On July 7 18:00
Revised Quarantine Relaxation Criteria Not Met By Kyiv City And 11 Regions – Health Ministry 14:01
more news
Zelenskyy Suggesting Rada Dismiss Smolii 12:56
Turchynov Heads European Solidarity Party’s Election Headquarters 18:13
Kyiv Airport Decides To Cut Staff By 1,000 Due To Coronavirus-Induced Crisis 18:17
Number Of New Covid-19 Cases After 1-Day Growth, Down 5.9% To 664 On June 30, Number Of New Lethal Cases Up 16.7% To 14 – Public Health Center 13:40
Number Of New Covid-19 Cases After 1-Day Fall, Up 33.9% To 889 On July 1, Number Of New Lethal Cases Down 14.3% To 12 – Public Health Center 12:58
more news
29.3% Of Ukrainians Would Vote For Servant Of People, 15.3% For Opposition Platform, 13.6% For European Solidarity, 10.7% For Batkivschyna In Next Rada Elections – Rating Poll
Agency services Contacts Editorial staff Privacy policy Sitemap

ok