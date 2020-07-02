State Budget Revenue Target Exceeded By 10.9% In June

In June, the state budget’s revenue target was exceeded by 10.9% or UAH 12.842 billion.

This follows from the data of the State Treasury Service, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

In June, the revenue of the state budget amounted to UAH 131.191 billion while the target was UAH 118.349 billion.

Respectively, the state budget’s revenue target in June was exceeded by UAH 12.842 billion.

The revenue of the general fund of the state budget in June made UAH 112.886 billion at the target of UAH 107.050 billion; and that of the special fund of the state budget – UAH 18.304 billion at the target of UAH 11.297 billion.

In June, unified social tax of UAH 25.168 billion was paid to the state budget.

In the first half of 2020, the state budget’s revenue target was fulfilled for 93.8%.

In the first half of 2020, the revenue of the state budget made UAH 519.451 billion at the target of UAH 553.528 billion.

Therefore, the deficit made UAH 34.076 billion.

