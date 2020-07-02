subscribe to newsletter
26.65 27.05
29.4 29.95
˟
  • News
  • Events
  • Quarantine Relaxation Criteria Not Met By Kyiv And 10 Regions – Health Ministry
02 July 2020, Thursday, 17:38 33
Events 2020-07-03T04:00:06+03:00
Ukrainian news
Quarantine Relaxation Criteria Not Met By Kyiv And 10 Regions – Health Ministry

Quarantine Relaxation Criteria Not Met By Kyiv And 10 Regions – Health Ministry

Даша Зубкова
Ukraine, Kyiv, regions, Coronavirus, quarantine, COVID-19, quarantine restrictions, quarantine relaxation, adaptive quarantine.

As at July 2, the city of Kyiv and 10 regions did not meet the updated (on June 22) criteria for relaxation of the quarantine restrictions; over the data available as at July 1, Odesa region was declared to meet the criteria.

The Health Ministry has said this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

The criterion of occupancy of beds in the hospitals receiving coronavirus-infected people (must not exceed 50%) is not met by Zakarpattia region (63.55%).

The indicator of coverage with tests (must equal or exceed 24 per hundred thousand people) is not met by Donetsk region (20.06) and Chernihiv region (14.95).

The indicator of the share of positive polymerase chain reaction test (PCR) (must not exceed 11%) is not met by Volyn region (24.10%), Zakarpattia region (18.52%), Ivano-Frankivsk region (11.88%), Lviv region (11.10%), Rivne region (19.85%), Khmelnytskyi region (11.93%) and Chernivtsi region (11.35%).

The criterion of the incidence rate (week over week; must not exceed 10%) was not met by Volyn region (24.48%), Donetsk region (274.29%), Zakarpattia region (27.00%), Ivano-Frankivsk region (15.93%), Kharkiv region (20.72%), Khmelnytskyi region (45.87%), and the city of Kyiv (43.18%).

The level of occupancy of the hospital beds in Kyiv is 47.01%, the number of tests per hundred thousand people was 82.88, and the share of positive PCR-tests – 6.23%.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine has prolonged the adaptive quarantine until July 31.

On July 1, the number of newly-registered coronavirus infection cases in Ukraine rose by 889 over June 30 to 45,887, and the number of deaths rose by 12 over June 30 to 1,185; at the same time, the number of new cases rose by 33.9% and the number of new lethal cases decreased by 14.3%.

According to the statement, as at the morning of July 2, there were 45,887 conformed Covid-19 cases including 1,185 lethal ones, and 20,053 patients had recovered.

On July 1, a total of 889 new coronavirus cases were registered, 505 people recovered and 12 people died.

Therefore, on July 1, the indicator of newly-infected people exceeded the number of those, who recovered (889 vs 505).

The share of new cases on July 1 was 2% of the overall number of the sick registered as at June 30.

The number of active sick (less those who recovered and died) as at the morning of July 2 made 24,649, up 1.5% day over day.

Since the start of the epidemic, the largest number of cases has been registered in Lviv region (5,730), the city of Kyiv (5,242) and Chernivtsi region (4,894).

Больше новостей о: Ukraine Kyiv regions Coronavirus quarantine COVID-19 quarantine restrictions quarantine relaxation adaptive quarantine.

Number Of Coronavirus-Infected People In Kyiv City...
Revised Quarantine Relaxation Criteria Not Met By ...
France Invites Ukraine To Take Part In Deciphering...
Number Of New Covid-19 Cases After 1-Day Fall, Up ...
34.6% Of Ukrainians Would Vote For Zelenskyy, 11.4% For Poroshenko, 11.2% For Boiko In Next Presidential Election
Quarantine Relaxation Criteria Not Met By Kyiv And 10 Regions – Health Ministry
News
34.6% Of Ukrainians Would Vote For Zelenskyy, 11.4% For Poroshenko, 11.2% For Boiko In Next Presidential Election 18:07
State Budget Revenue Target Exceeded By 10.9% In June 17:54
Ukraine Cancels Placement Of Eurobonds For USD 1.75 Billion 17:41
Quarantine Relaxation Criteria Not Met By Kyiv And 10 Regions – Health Ministry 17:38
29.3% Of Ukrainians Would Vote For Servant Of People, 15.3% For Opposition Platform, 13.6% For European Solidarity, 10.7% For Batkivschyna In Next Rada Elections – Rating Poll 17:34
more news
Ukrzaliznytsia to pressure suppliers by concluding long-term agreements, expert says 16:08
Quarantine Relaxation Criteria Not Met By Kyiv City And 13 Regions – Health Ministry 18:09
Ukraine To Issue Eurobonds 18:11
Poroshenko Refuses To Give Testimony At SBI, Rejects Summons To Appear For Questioning On July 7 18:00
Revised Quarantine Relaxation Criteria Not Met By Kyiv City And 11 Regions – Health Ministry 14:01
more news
Zelenskyy Suggesting Rada Dismiss Smolii 12:56
Turchynov Heads European Solidarity Party’s Election Headquarters 18:13
Kyiv Airport Decides To Cut Staff By 1,000 Due To Coronavirus-Induced Crisis 18:17
Number Of New Covid-19 Cases After 1-Day Growth, Down 5.9% To 664 On June 30, Number Of New Lethal Cases Up 16.7% To 14 – Public Health Center 13:40
Number Of New Covid-19 Cases After 1-Day Fall, Up 33.9% To 889 On July 1, Number Of New Lethal Cases Down 14.3% To 12 – Public Health Center 12:58
more news
29.3% Of Ukrainians Would Vote For Servant Of People, 15.3% For Opposition Platform, 13.6% For European Solidarity, 10.7% For Batkivschyna In Next Rada Elections – Rating Poll
Agency services Contacts Editorial staff Privacy policy Sitemap

ok