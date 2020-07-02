29.3% Of Ukrainians Would Vote For Servant Of People, 15.3% For Opposition Platform, 13.6% For European Solidarity, 10.7% For Batkivschyna In Next Rada Elections – Rating Poll

29.3% Of Ukrainians Would Vote For Servant Of People, 15.3% For Opposition Platform, 13.6% For European Solida

29.3% of Ukrainians would vote for the Servant of the People political party, 15.3% for the Opposition Platform - For Life party, 13.6% for the European Solidarity party, and 10.7% for the Batkivschyna All-Ukrainian Association party in the next parliamentary elections.

This is indicated by the results of a poll conducted by the Rating group, the Ukrainian News Agency reports.

Respondents in the poll were asked how they would vote if parliamentary elections were held the following Sunday.

Based on the number of respondents who said they would vote and that they had already decided which party they would vote for, only the four parties mentioned above would overcome the 5% barrier to entry to the parliament.

The Holos party, which is currently represented in the parliament, would receive only 3% of the votes.

According to the results of the poll, 3.7% of the respondents said they would vote for the Strength and Honor party, 3.7% for the Shary Party, 3.5% for the Radical Party, 2.5% for the Svoboda party, and 2.2% for the Ukrainian Strategy party.

The Rating group polled 2,000 adults throughout Ukraine-controlled territory from June 24 to 28, using face-to-face interviews.

The margin of non-sampling error does not exceed 2.2%.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, 34% of the respondents in a poll that the Rating group conducted from May 12 to 13 said they would vote for the Servant of the People party, 15.1% for the For Life Opposition Platform party, 14% for the European Solidarity party, and 9.2% for the Batkivschyna All-Ukrainian Association party in the next parliamentary elections.