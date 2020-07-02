subscribe to newsletter
26.65 27.05
29.4 29.95
˟
  • News
  • Politics
  • Case Upon Journalist Sheremet’s Murder Ready To Be Sent To Court – National Police
02 July 2020, Thursday, 13:06 12
Politics 2020-07-03T01:15:06+03:00
Ukrainian news
Case Upon Journalist Sheremet’s Murder Ready To Be Sent To Court – National Police

Case Upon Journalist Sheremet’s Murder Ready To Be Sent To Court – National Police

Даша Зубкова
court, Sheremet, Pavel Sheremet, Sheremet murder, Sheremet case

The case upon the assassination of journalist Pavel Sheremet is ready for sending to a court.

Press service of the National Police has said this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

According to the report, 42 days since the completion of the pre-trial investigation within the case have passed.

"The start of the consideration of this high-profile case will depend only on the time when lawyers of the suspects start their acquaintance with the case records," the report says.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on May 22, it was reported that the National Police completed the pre-trial investigation into the case upon the 2016 murder of Sheremet.

Suspects Yuliya Kuzmenko and Andrii Anton are being imprisoned at the moment.

Больше новостей о: court Sheremet Pavel Sheremet Sheremet murder Sheremet case

Court Stops Proceeding Against President Zelenskyy...
Suspects In Sheremet Murder Refuse To Testify, Par...
Law Enforcers Withdraw SIM Cards And Husband’s Sho...
Police Searching Apartment Of Lawyer Of Antonenko ...
34.6% Of Ukrainians Would Vote For Zelenskyy, 11.4% For Poroshenko, 11.2% For Boiko In Next Presidential Election
Quarantine Relaxation Criteria Not Met By Kyiv And 10 Regions – Health Ministry
News
34.6% Of Ukrainians Would Vote For Zelenskyy, 11.4% For Poroshenko, 11.2% For Boiko In Next Presidential Election 18:07
State Budget Revenue Target Exceeded By 10.9% In June 17:54
Ukraine Cancels Placement Of Eurobonds For USD 1.75 Billion 17:41
Quarantine Relaxation Criteria Not Met By Kyiv And 10 Regions – Health Ministry 17:38
29.3% Of Ukrainians Would Vote For Servant Of People, 15.3% For Opposition Platform, 13.6% For European Solidarity, 10.7% For Batkivschyna In Next Rada Elections – Rating Poll 17:34
more news
Ukrzaliznytsia to pressure suppliers by concluding long-term agreements, expert says 16:08
Quarantine Relaxation Criteria Not Met By Kyiv City And 13 Regions – Health Ministry 18:09
Ukraine To Issue Eurobonds 18:11
Poroshenko Refuses To Give Testimony At SBI, Rejects Summons To Appear For Questioning On July 7 18:00
Revised Quarantine Relaxation Criteria Not Met By Kyiv City And 11 Regions – Health Ministry 14:01
more news
Zelenskyy Suggesting Rada Dismiss Smolii 12:56
Turchynov Heads European Solidarity Party’s Election Headquarters 18:13
Kyiv Airport Decides To Cut Staff By 1,000 Due To Coronavirus-Induced Crisis 18:17
Number Of New Covid-19 Cases After 1-Day Growth, Down 5.9% To 664 On June 30, Number Of New Lethal Cases Up 16.7% To 14 – Public Health Center 13:40
Number Of New Covid-19 Cases After 1-Day Fall, Up 33.9% To 889 On July 1, Number Of New Lethal Cases Down 14.3% To 12 – Public Health Center 12:58
more news
29.3% Of Ukrainians Would Vote For Servant Of People, 15.3% For Opposition Platform, 13.6% For European Solidarity, 10.7% For Batkivschyna In Next Rada Elections – Rating Poll
Agency services Contacts Editorial staff Privacy policy Sitemap

ok