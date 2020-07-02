subscribe to newsletter
  • France Invites Ukraine To Take Part In Deciphering Of Black Boxes From UIA Plane Downed In Iran
02 July 2020, Thursday, 13:04 21
Politics 2020-07-03T01:15:06+03:00
Ukrainian news
France Invites Ukraine To Take Part In Deciphering Of Black Boxes From UIA Plane Downed In Iran

Даша Зубкова
Ukraine, France, plane crash, Iran, UIA, UIA plane crash, Teheran, black box

France has invited Ukraine to take part in deciphering of black boxes from the UIA plane downed over Teheran (the Islamic Republic of Iran).

Deputy Foreign Minister, Yevhen Yenin, has written this on Facebook, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

He noted that Ukraine’s task is to ensure maximal level of international acknowledgement of the facts of unlawful interference in the case of the PS752 flight.

He said that this will ensure justice and proper compensation to the families of the killed.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on June 22, Iran said it intended to send to France the black boxes from the UIA plane.

29.3% Of Ukrainians Would Vote For Servant Of People, 15.3% For Opposition Platform, 13.6% For European Solidarity, 10.7% For Batkivschyna In Next Rada Elections – Rating Poll
