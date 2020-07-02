France Invites Ukraine To Take Part In Deciphering Of Black Boxes From UIA Plane Downed In Iran

France has invited Ukraine to take part in deciphering of black boxes from the UIA plane downed over Teheran (the Islamic Republic of Iran).

Deputy Foreign Minister, Yevhen Yenin, has written this on Facebook, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

He noted that Ukraine’s task is to ensure maximal level of international acknowledgement of the facts of unlawful interference in the case of the PS752 flight.

He said that this will ensure justice and proper compensation to the families of the killed.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on June 22, Iran said it intended to send to France the black boxes from the UIA plane.