  • Number Of Coronavirus-Infected People In Kyiv City Up 104 To 5,242 On July 1, Number Of Deaths Up 3 To 111 – Klitschko
02 July 2020, Thursday, 13:01 25
Events 2020-07-02T23:00:06+03:00
Ukrainian news
Number Of Coronavirus-Infected People In Kyiv City Up 104 To 5,242 On July 1, Number Of Deaths Up 3 To 111 – Klitschko

Даша Зубкова
Kyiv, Coronavirus, quarantine, COVID-19, death from coronavirus, quarantine restrictions, quarantine relaxation, adaptive quarantine.

On July 1, the number of coronavirus-infected people in the city of Kyiv rose by 104 over June 30 to 5,242, and the number of deaths rose by three to 111.

Kyiv City Mayor / Chairperson of the Kyiv City State Administration, Vitali Klitschko, has written this on Telegram, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

The number of the newly-infected people included 57 women aged 19-94; 40 men aged 20-83; three girls aged 3 months – 9 years; and four boys aged 10 months – 15 years.

On July 1, a total of 26 patients were hospitalized, and the rest of the coronavirus-infected people are staying in self-isolation.

Besides, 44 residents of Kyiv recovered.

A total of 1,642 residents of the Ukraine’s capital have recovered from Covid-19 since the start of the epidemic.

The largest number of coronavirus cases has been registered in Darnytskyi district - 18, in Dniprovskyi district - 15, Holosiivskyi district – 15, and Sviatoshynskyi district – 15.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on June 30, the number of coronavirus-infected people in Kyiv rose by 101 over June 29 to 5,138.

On July 1, the number of newly-registered coronavirus infection cases in Ukraine rose by 889 over June 30 to 45,887, and the number of deaths rose by 12 over June 30 to 1,185; at the same time, the number of new cases rose by 33.9% and the number of new lethal cases decreased by 14.3%.

According to the statement, as at the morning of July 2, there were 45,887 conformed Covid-19 cases including 1,185 lethal ones, and 20,053 patients had recovered.

On July 1, a total of 889 new coronavirus cases were registered, 505 people recovered and 12 people died.

Therefore, on July 1, the indicator of newly-infected people exceeded the number of those, who recovered (889 vs 505).

The share of new cases on July 1 was 2% of the overall number of the sick registered as at June 30.

The number of active sick (less those who recovered and died) as at the morning of July 2 made 24,649, up 1.5% day over day.

Since the start of the epidemic, the largest number of cases has been registered in Lviv region (5,730), the city of Kyiv (5,242) and Chernivtsi region (4,894).

29.3% Of Ukrainians Would Vote For Servant Of People, 15.3% For Opposition Platform, 13.6% For European Solidarity, 10.7% For Batkivschyna In Next Rada Elections – Rating Poll
