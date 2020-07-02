Number Of Coronavirus-Infected People In Kyiv City Up 104 To 5,242 On July 1, Number Of Deaths Up 3 To 111 – Klitschko

On July 1, the number of coronavirus-infected people in the city of Kyiv rose by 104 over June 30 to 5,242, and the number of deaths rose by three to 111. Kyiv City Mayor \/ Chairperson of the Kyiv City State Administration, Vitali Klitschko, has written this on Telegram, Ukrainian News Agency reports. The number of the newly-infected people included 57 women aged 19-94; 40 men aged 20-83; three girls aged 3 months – 9 years; and four boys aged 10 months – 15 years. On July 1, a total of 26 patients were hospitalized, and the rest of the coronavirus-infected people are staying in self-isolation. Besides, 44 residents of Kyiv recovered. A total of 1,642 residents of the Ukraine’s capital have recovered from Covid-19 since the start of the epidemic. The largest number of coronavirus cases has been registered in Darnytskyi district - 18, in Dniprovskyi district - 15, Holosiivskyi district – 15, and Sviatoshynskyi district – 15. As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on June 30, the number of coronavirus-infected people in Kyiv rose by 101 over June 29 to 5,138. On July 1, the number of newly-registered coronavirus infection cases in Ukraine rose by 889 over June 30 to 45,887, and the number of deaths rose by 12 over June 30 to 1,185; at the same time, the number of new cases rose by 33.9% and the number of new lethal cases decreased by 14.3%. According to the statement, as at the morning of July 2, there were 45,887 conformed Covid-19 cases including 1,185 lethal ones, and 20,053 patients had recovered. On July 1, a total of 889 new coronavirus cases were registered, 505 people recovered and 12 people died. Therefore, on July 1, the indicator of newly-infected people exceeded the number of those, who recovered (889 vs 505). The share of new cases on July 1 was 2% of the overall number of the sick registered as at June 30. The number of active sick (less those who recovered and died) as at the morning of July 2 made 24,649, up 1.5% day over day. Since the start of the epidemic, the largest number of cases has been registered in Lviv region (5,730), the city of Kyiv (5,242) and Chernivtsi region (4,894).