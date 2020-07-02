Number Of New Covid-19 Cases After 1-Day Fall, Up 33.9% To 889 On July 1, Number Of New Lethal Cases Down 14.3% To 12 – Public Health Center

Number Of New Covid-19 Cases After 1-Day Fall, Up 33.9% To 889 On July 1, Number Of New Lethal Cases Down 14.3

On July 1, the number of newly-registered coronavirus infection cases in Ukraine rose by 889 over June 30 to 45,887, and the number of deaths rose by 12 over June 30 to 1,185; at the same time, the number of new cases rose by 33.9% and the number of new lethal cases decreased by 14.3%.

This follows from a statement by the Public Health Center, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

According to the statement, as at the morning of July 2, there were 45,887 conformed Covid-19 cases including 1,185 lethal ones, and 20,053 patients had recovered.

On July 1, a total of 889 new coronavirus cases were registered, 505 people recovered and 12 people died.

Therefore, on July 1, the indicator of newly-infected people exceeded the number of those, who recovered (889 vs 505).

The share of new cases on July 1 was 2% of the overall number of the sick registered as at June 30.

The number of active sick (less those who recovered and died) as at the morning of July 2 made 24,649, up 1.5% day over day.

Since the start of the epidemic, the largest number of cases has been registered in Lviv region (5,730), the city of Kyiv (5,242) and Chernivtsi region (4,894).

Besides, Rivne region has registered 3,877 coronavirus infection cases, Zakarpattia region – 3,046 cases, Kyiv region – 2,655, Volyn region – 2,508, Ivano-Frankivsk region – 2,489, Kharkiv region – 2,207, Ternopil region – 1,958, Vinnytsia region – 1,895, Odesa region – 1,736, Zhytomyr region – 1,421, Dnipropetrovsk region – 1,095 cases.

A total of 808 cases have been registered in Khmelnytskyi region, 650 cases - in Kirovohrad region, 645 cases - in Cherkasy region, 576 cases - in Zaporizhia region, 562 cases - in Donetsk region, 547 cases - in Chernihiv region, 447 cases - in Mykolayiv region, 320 cases - in Poltava region, 302 cases - in Sumy region, 194 cases - in Kherson region and 83 cases - in Luhansk region.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, On June 30, the number of newly-registered Covid-19 cases in Ukraine rose by 664 over June 29 to 44,998, and the number of deaths rose by 14 over June 29 to 1,173; at the same time, the number of new cases fell by 5.9% and the number of new lethal cases rose by 16.7%.

On June 29, the number of newly-registered Covid-19 cases in Ukraine rose by 706 over June 28 to 44,334, and the number of deaths rose by 12 over June 28 to 1,159; at the same time, the number of new cases rose by 9.3% and the number of new lethal cases fell by 33.3%.