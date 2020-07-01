subscribe to newsletter
  • Number Of Coronavirus-Infected People In Kyiv City Up 101 To 5,138 On June 30
01 July 2020, Wednesday, 18:02 23
Events 2020-07-02T04:30:04+03:00
Ukrainian news
Number Of Coronavirus-Infected People In Kyiv City Up 101 To 5,138 On June 30

Даша Зубкова
Kyiv, Coronavirus, quarantine, COVID-19, death from coronavirus, quarantine restrictions, quarantine relaxation, adaptive quarantine.

On June 30, the number of coronavirus-infected people in the city of Kyiv rose by 101 over June 29 to 5,138.

The mayor of Kyiv, chairperson of the Kyiv City State Administration, Vitali Klitschko, said this at a briefing, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

The number included 46 women aged 19-83; and 48 men aged 18-83, and also 3 girls aged 1, 6 and 14, and 4 boys aged from 1 month to 14 years.

Besides, seven medical workers got sick with the Covid-19 on June 30.

9 coronavirus-infected people were hospitalized in Kyiv.

The rest of the sick are staying in self-isolation.

On June 30, a total of 35 residents of Kyiv recovered.

Since the start of the epidemic, a total of 1,598 resident of Kyiv have recovered.

The largest number of the cases was registered in Obolonskyi and Dniprovskyi districts – 15 in each, in Darnytskyi district– 14, and Desnianskyi district - 11.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on June 29, the number of coronavirus-infected people in the city of Kyiv rose by 57 over June 28 to 5,037.

On June 30, the number of newly-registered Covid-19 cases in Ukraine rose by 664 over June 29 to 44,998, and the number of deaths rose by 14 over June 29 to 1,173; at the same time, the number of new cases fell by 5.9% and the number of new lethal cases rose by 16.7%.

According to the report, as at the morning of July 1, there were 44,998 laboratory-confirmed Covid-19 cases including 1,173 lethal ones in Ukraine, besides, 19,548 patients had recovered.

On June 30, a total of 664 new cases were registered, 443 people recovered, and 14 people died.

Therefore, on June 30, the number of newly-registered cases exceeded the number of those, who recovered (664 vs 433).

The share of new cases as at June 30 made 1.5% of the overall number of the sick recorded as at June 29.

As at the morning of July 1, the number of active sick (less those, who recovered and died) made 24,277, up 0.9% day over day.

Since the start of the epidemic, the largest number of cases has been registered in Lviv region (5,578), Kyiv city (5,138) and Chernivtsi region (4,850).

