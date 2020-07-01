Poroshenko Refuses To Give Testimony At SBI, Rejects Summons To Appear For Questioning On July 7

subscribe to newsletter
Даша Зубкова
Petro Poroshenko, questioning, interrogation, testimony, SBI, former President, summon

Former president Petro Poroshenko has refused to give testimony at the State Bureau of Investigation (SBI) and rejected a summons to reappear for questioning on July 7.

Vadym Pryimachok, a head of department at the State Bureau of Investigation, announced this to the Ukrainian News Agency.

"He appeared for questioning but refused to give testimony," Pryimachok said.

According to him, Poroshenko was also ordered to appear for questioning on July 7 but the former president rejected the relevant summons.

In addition, Poroshenko was notified of a request to extend the pre-trial investigation of the case in connection with which he was summoned for questioning.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Poroshenko appeared for questioning at the State Bureau of Investigation on July 1.

