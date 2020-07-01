UAH 3.2 Billion In State Budget Funds Spent On Preventing Coronavirus Spread – Finance Ministry

More than UAH 3.2 billion in state budget funds has been spent on measures to prevent the spread of the Covid-19 coronavirus.

The Ministry of Finance announced this in a statement, the Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"According to the State Treasury, a total of UAH 3.25 billion in local and state budget funds had been spent as of June 25: UAH 911 million from the state budget and UAH 2.236 million from local budgets," the ministry said in the statement.

According to the statement, UAH 624 million was spent on measures to prevent and counteract the spread of coronavirus in June.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal recently instructed the Ministry of Health and the Ministry of Finance to make provision for allocation of money from the Coronavirus Fund for increasing payments to health workers.