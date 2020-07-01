subscribe to newsletter
26.65 27.05
29.4 29.95
˟
  • News
  • Economy
  • UAH 3.2 Billion In State Budget Funds Spent On Preventing Coronavirus Spread – Finance Ministry
01 July 2020, Wednesday, 17:58 16
Economy 2020-07-02T04:30:04+03:00
Ukrainian news
UAH 3.2 Billion In State Budget Funds Spent On Preventing Coronavirus Spread – Finance Ministry

UAH 3.2 Billion In State Budget Funds Spent On Preventing Coronavirus Spread – Finance Ministry

Даша Зубкова
Ukraine, Finance Ministry, state budget, Coronavirus, COVID-19

More than UAH 3.2 billion in state budget funds has been spent on measures to prevent the spread of the Covid-19 coronavirus.

The Ministry of Finance announced this in a statement, the Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"According to the State Treasury, a total of UAH 3.25 billion in local and state budget funds had been spent as of June 25: UAH 911 million from the state budget and UAH 2.236 million from local budgets," the ministry said in the statement.

According to the statement, UAH 624 million was spent on measures to prevent and counteract the spread of coronavirus in June.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal recently instructed the Ministry of Health and the Ministry of Finance to make provision for allocation of money from the Coronavirus Fund for increasing payments to health workers.

Больше новостей о: Ukraine Finance Ministry state budget Coronavirus COVID-19

Living Wage Up UAH 91 To UAH 2,118 From July
Revised Quarantine Relaxation Criteria Not Met By ...
Number Of New Covid-19 Cases After 1-Day Growth, D...
Kyiv Airport Decides To Cut Staff By 1,000 Due To ...
Number Of Coronavirus-Infected People In Kyiv City Up 101 To 5,138 On June 30
Ukraine Must Repay EUR 500 Million Of 1st Tranche Of Macro-Financial Assistance In July
News
Number Of Coronavirus-Infected People In Kyiv City Up 101 To 5,138 On June 30 18:02
Poroshenko Refuses To Give Testimony At SBI, Rejects Summons To Appear For Questioning On July 7 18:00
UAH 3.2 Billion In State Budget Funds Spent On Preventing Coronavirus Spread – Finance Ministry 17:58
Ukraine Must Repay EUR 500 Million Of 1st Tranche Of Macro-Financial Assistance In July 17:42
NACB Serves Ex-Ecology Minister Zlochevskyi With Suspicion Of Organizing USD-5-Million Bribe To Kholodnytskyi and Sytnyk To Close Case Against Him 17:38
more news
Bakhmatyuk to G7 envoys: Sytnyk's unlawful actions related to economic interests regarding my company 12:32
Ukrzaliznytsia to pressure suppliers by concluding long-term agreements, expert says 16:08
Quarantine Relaxation Criteria Not Met By Kyiv City And 13 Regions – Health Ministry 18:09
Ukraine To Issue Eurobonds 18:11
Number Of Coronavirus-Infected People In Kyiv City Up 57 To 5,037 On June 29 12:34
more news
Number Of New Covid-19 Cases After 1-Day Growth, Down 5.9% To 664 On June 30, Number Of New Lethal Cases Up 16.7% To 14 – Public Health Center 13:40
Kyiv Bans Work Of Catering And Entertainment Facilities After 10 PM 13:43
Living Wage Up UAH 91 To UAH 2,118 From July 13:44
Kyivpastrans Resumes Circular Traffic Of City Train 13:58
Revised Quarantine Relaxation Criteria Not Met By Kyiv City And 11 Regions – Health Ministry 14:01
more news
NACB Serves Ex-Ecology Minister Zlochevskyi With Suspicion Of Organizing USD-5-Million Bribe To Kholodnytskyi and Sytnyk To Close Case Against Him
Agency services Contacts Editorial staff Privacy policy Sitemap

ok