Ukraine Must Repay EUR 500 Million Of 1st Tranche Of Macro-Financial Assistance In July

In July 2020, Ukraine must repay EUR 500 million of the first tranche of macro-financial assistance.

This is evidenced by the data of the Ministry of Finance, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

In December 2018, the European Union allocated EUR 500 million of the first tranche of macro-financial assistance to Ukraine.

At the same time, in the data of the Ministry of Finance, it is also noted that in July of this year Ukraine must repay external debts in the total amount of UAH 21.26 billion in equivalent.

The next payment to the International Monetary Fund (IMF) is scheduled for August 1, about 51.5 million SDRs (special drawing rights).

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on June 30 it became known that Ukraine intends to issue Eurobonds.

The organizers of the placement are JP Morgan and Goldman Sachs.

The maturity of new securities is 12 years.

At the same time, the source specified that Ukraine also announced a tender for the repurchase of Eurobonds with maturity in 2021 and 2022 for a total amount of up to USD 750 million.

Eurobonds-2021 are in circulation at USD 1.41 billion at par, the repurchase price is set at USD 1,035 for USD 1,000 of par value, and Eurobonds-2022 - at USD 1.38 billion.