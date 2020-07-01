Revised Quarantine Relaxation Criteria Not Met By Kyiv City And 11 Regions – Health Ministry

As at July 1, the city of Kyiv and 11 regions of Ukraine did not meet the criteria for further relaxation of the quarantine revised on June 22; as compared to the data available as at June 30, Luhansk and Kyiv regions were declared to be meeting the criteria.

Zakarpattia region (70.18%) did not meet the criteria of occupancy of beds at the hospitals receiving coronavirus-infected people (must not exceed 50%).

The indicator of test cover (at least 24 per hundred thousand people) is not met by Donetsk region (21.19), and Chernihiv region (15.88).

The indicator of the share of positive PCR-test results (not over 11%) is not met by Volyn region (23.09%), Zakarpattia region (17.78%), Ivano-Frankivsk region (11.91%), Lviv region (12.09%), Rivne region (19.50%), Kharkiv region (11.44%) Khmelnytskyi region (13.22%), and Chernivtsi region (11.44%).

The incidence rate criterion over the previous week (must not exceed 10%) is not met by Volyn region (19.43%), Zakarpattia region (22.26%), Ivano-Frankivsk region (16.82%), Odesa region (36.84%), Kharkiv region (32.49%), Khmelnytskyi region (71.12%), and also the city of Kyiv (43.56%).

The level of hospital bed occupancy in Kyiv city makes 45.15%, the number of tests per hundred thousand people is 79.72, and the number of positive PCR-tests is 5.80%.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine has prolonged the adaptive quarantine until July 31.

Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal said that the toughening of the quarantine in the whole territory of the country could be possible in case the number of coronavirus cases grew in 10 and more regions.

On June 30, the number of newly-registered Covid-19 cases in Ukraine rose by 664 over June 29 to 44,998, and the number of deaths rose by 14 over June 29 to 1,173; at the same time, the number of new cases fell by 5.9% and the number of new lethal cases rose by 16.7%.

According to the report, as at the morning of July 1, there were 44,998 laboratory-confirmed Covid-19 cases including 1,173 lethal ones in Ukraine, besides, 19,548 patients had recovered.

On June 30, a total of 664 new cases were registered, 443 people recovered, and 14 people died.

Therefore, on June 30, the number of newly-registered cases exceeded the number of those, who recovered (664 vs 433).

The share of new cases as at June 30 made 1.5% of the overall number of the sick recorded as at June 29.

As at the morning of July 1, the number of active sick (less those, who recovered and died) made 24,277, up 0.9% day over day.

Since the start of the epidemic, the largest number of cases has been registered in Lviv region (5,578), Kyiv city (5,138) and Chernivtsi region (4,850).