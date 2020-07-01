Kyivpastrans Resumes Circular Traffic Of City Train

The Kyivpastrans utility enterprise resumed the circular traffic of the city electric train from Wednesday, July 1.

The press service of the enterprise has said this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"From July 1, 2020, the circular traffic of the city electric train is resumed," the statement reads.

It is noted that electric trains will run according to the following scheme: in the morning during peak hours - mainly in the E1 direction Darnytsia - Pochaina - Borschahivka - Kyiv-Pasazhyrskyi - Darnytsia, in the evening during peak hours - in the E2 direction Darnytsia - Kyiv-Pasazhyrskyi - Borschahivka - Pochaina - Darnytsia.

On weekends, running will occur in both directions according to the timetable.

All previously used stations and stops will be serviced.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Kyiv launched aboveground transport on May 23, subway - on May 25.