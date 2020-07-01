Living Wage Up UAH 91 To UAH 2,118 From July

Starting July 1, the living wage grows UAH 91 from UAH 2,027 set for January 1, 2020 to UAH 2,118.

This follows from the Law of Ukraine on State Budget of Ukraine for 2020, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

At the same time, the living wage for able-bodied persons rose by UAH 95 from UAH 2,102 to UAH 2,197.

The living wage for disabled people rose by UAH 74 from UAH 1,638 to UAH 1,712.

On July 1, the minimum pension and the lowest pension payment rose in compliance with the living wage for disabled people.

The highest pension payment corresponds to 10 living wages and respectively rose by UAH 740 to UAH 17,120.

On July 1, the living wage for children under six years old grew by UAH 80 from UAH 1,779 to UAH 1,859, and for children aged 6-18 – by UAH 100 from UAH 2,218 to UAH 2,318.

The size of social payments depends on the size of the living wage.

The next increase in the living wage is scheduled for December 1, 2020.

In 2020, the level of the minimum wage is set at UAH 4,723 a month.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the program of the Cabinet of Ministers envisions setting of the living wage from January 1, 2021 in the amount of at least 40% of the median salary for 2020.

Median salary is the salary of a person who is in the middle of a row of salaries.

According to the State Statistics Service, in May, the average wage increased by 1.1% compared with April, or by UAH 112 to UAH 10,542 per month.