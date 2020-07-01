Number Of New Covid-19 Cases After 1-Day Growth, Down 5.9% To 664 On June 30, Number Of New Lethal Cases Up 16.7% To 14 – Public Health Center

Number Of New Covid-19 Cases After 1-Day Growth, Down 5.9% To 664 On June 30, Number Of New Lethal Cases Up 16

On June 30, the number of newly-registered Covid-19 cases in Ukraine rose by 664 over June 29 to 44,998, and the number of deaths rose by 14 over June 29 to 1,173; at the same time, the number of new cases fell by 5.9% and the number of new lethal cases rose by 16.7%.

This follows from a statement by the Public Health Center, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

According to the report, as at the morning of July 1, there were 44,998 laboratory-confirmed Covid-19 cases including 1,173 lethal ones in Ukraine, besides, 19,548 patients had recovered.

On June 30, a total of 664 new cases were registered, 443 people recovered, and 14 people died.

Therefore, on June 30, the number of newly-registered cases exceeded the number of those, who recovered (664 vs 433).

The share of new cases as at June 30 made 1.5% of the overall number of the sick recorded as at June 29.

As at the morning of July 1, the number of active sick (less those, who recovered and died) made 24,277, up 0.9% day over day.

Since the start of the epidemic, the largest number of cases has been registered in Lviv region (5,578), Kyiv city (5,138) and Chernivtsi region (4,850).

Besides, Rivne region has registered 3,784 coronavirus infection cases, Zakarpattia region – 2,961 cases, in Kyiv region – 2,610, in Ivano-Frankivsk region – 2,438, in Volyn region – 2,427, in Kharkiv region – 2,169, in Ternopil region – 1,930, in Vinnytsia region – 1,876, in Odesa region – 1,712, in Zhytomyr region – 1,408, and in Dnipropetrovsk region – 1,090 cases.

A total of 805 cave been registered in Khmelnytskyi region, 647 cases – in Kirovohrad region, 645 cases - in Cherkasy region, 572 cases - in Zaporizhia region, 538 cases - in Chernihiv region, 484 cases - in Donetsk region, 447 cases - in Mykolayiv region, 319 cases - in Poltava region, 297 cases - in Sumy region, 193 cases - in Kherson region and 80 cases - in Luhansk region.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on June 29, the number of newly-registered Covid-19 cases in Ukraine rose by 706 over June 28 to 44,334, and the number of deaths rose by 12 over June 28 to 1,159; at the same time, the number of new cases rose by 9.3% and the number of new lethal cases fell by 33.3%.

On June 28, the number of newly-registered coronavirus infection cases in Ukraine rose by 646 over June 27 to 43,628, and the number of deaths rose by 18 over June 27 to 1,147; at the same time, the number of new Covid-19 cases fell by 29.5%, and the number of new lethal cases fell by 5.26%.