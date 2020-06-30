subscribe to newsletter
Kyiv Airport Decides To Cut Staff By 1,000 Due To Coronavirus-Induced Crisis

The Kyiv international airport has decided to reduce the number of its employees by 1,000 because of the crisis caused by the spread of the Covid-19 coronavirus.

The airport announced this in a statement, the Ukrainian News Agency reports.

“Unfortunately, we will have to cut 50% of our staff, including highly qualified specialists in the industry. The Kyiv international airport unites thousands of specialists who are developing aviation, not only a lot of time, but also considerable amounts of funds, is spent on their professional training. It is a pity to part with each of them because we have created an excellent team," the statement said.

According to the statement, the airport employs about 2,000 people at two enterprises (the Kyiv international airport and LLC Master Avia).

The management of the airport has repeatedly appealed to the authorities for help, but there was no reaction, the statement said.

According to the statement, an additional 8,000 people work in related enterprises that cooperate with the airport.

The airport expects the recovery of demand for air travel to be slow and expects a return to the pre-quarantine levels to take a few years.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Kyiv international airport has asked the government to distribute passenger volumes between it and the Boryspil international airport in the 30:70 ratio until passenger volumes return to pre-crisis levels.

In addition, the Kyiv international airport has appealed to President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal, Minister of Infrastructure Vladyslav Kryklii, and Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko to provide monthly financial assistance of UAH 22 million for payment of salaries to its employees and maintenance of its infrastructure.

