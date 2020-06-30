Turchynov Heads European Solidarity Party’s Election Headquarters

Former secretary of the Ukrainian National Security and Defense Council Oleksandr Turchynov has become the head of the European Solidarity party’s campaign headquarters for local elections.

Iryna Heraschenko, the co-chair of the European Solidarity party’s parliamentary faction, announced this on Facebook, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"Turchynov has become the head of the European Solidarity election headquarters. We are setting a noble goal: unite all healthy, democratic, pro-Ukrainian, and pro-European forces, end the revenge, and not give the Kremlin’s fifth column a single chance in the local elections," she wrote.

According to Heraschenko, the European Solidarity party is also calling on all pro-Ukrainian political parties and forces to unite around preservation of Ukraine and protection of the country from amateurs and traitors.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the European Solidarity party intends to announce its candidate for mayor of Kyiv in August.