30 June 2020, Tuesday, 18:11 11
Economy 2020-06-30T18:12:19+03:00
Ukraine To Issue Eurobonds

Даша Зубкова
Ukraine, eurobonds, securities, JP Morgan, Goldman Sachs

Ukraine intends to issue Eurobonds.

A representative of one of the foreign banks announced this to Ukrainian News Agency.

The organizers of the placement are JP Morgan and Goldman Sachs.

The maturity of new securities is 12 years.

At the same time, the source said that Ukraine also announced a tender for the repurchase of Eurobonds with maturity in 2021 and 2022 for a total amount of up to USD 750 million.

Eurobonds-2021 are in circulation at USD 1.41 billion at par, the buyback price is set at USD 1,035 for USD 1,000 of par value, and Eurobonds-2022 at USD 1.38 billion.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, at the end of May Ukraine redeemed Eurobonds issued under US state guarantees for USD 1 billion.

