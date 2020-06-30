subscribe to newsletter
Quarantine Relaxation Criteria Not Met By Kyiv City And 13 Regions – Health Ministry

Даша Зубкова
As at June 30, the city of Kyiv and 13 regions of Ukraine did not meet the updated criteria for further quarantine relaxation; in compliance with the data available as at June 29, Chernivtsi region was declared to be the one not meeting the criteria again.

The Health Ministry has said this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

The criterion of occupancy of beds at hospitals receiving coronavirus-infected people (must not exceed 50%) is not met by Zakarpattia region (71.08%).

The indicator of testing coverage (at least 24 per hundred thousand people) was not met by Donetsk region (22.21), Luhansk region (21.90) and Chernihiv region (16.94).

The indicator of the share of positive PCR-test results (must not exceed 11%) is not met by Volyn region (21.33%), Zakarpattia region (16.42%), Ivano-Frankivsk region (11.48%), Lviv region (14.66%), Rivne region (20.28%), Kharkiv region (11.57%), Khmelnytskyi region (13.63%) and Chernivtsi region (11.54%).

The criterion of the incidence rate over last week (must not exceed 10%) is not met by Volyn region (10.39%), Ivano-Frankivsk region (10.29%), Kyiv region (19.17%), Odesa region (26.91%), Kharkiv region (26.36%), Khmelnytskyi region (47.51%), and the city of Kyiv (30.13%).

The hospital bed occupancy level is 41.30%, the number of tests per hundred thousand people is 93.62, and the share of positive PCR-tests is 5%.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine has prolonged the adaptive quarantine until July 31.

Kyiv Extends Public-Transport Fare Subsidies And Postpones Transition To E-Ticket Until 2021
Quarantine Relaxation Criteria Not Met By Kyiv City And 13 Regions – Health Ministry
Ukraine To Issue Eurobonds
