Kyiv Extends Public-Transport Fare Subsidies And Postpones Transition To E-Ticket Until 2021

The Kyiv City State Administration has extended public transport fare subsidies Kyiv and postponed the transition to a single electronic ticket for public transport until January 1, 2021.

The Kyiv City State Administration announced this in a statement, the Ukrainian News Agency reports.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Kyiv has announced that it is willing to postpone the introduction of the single electronic ticket until 2021 to allow legislative regulation of the transportation of recipients of public-transport fare subsidies.