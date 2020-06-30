subscribe to newsletter
26.65 27.05
29.4 29.95
˟
  • News
  • Politics
  • Kyiv Extends Public-Transport Fare Subsidies And Postpones Transition To E-Ticket Until 2021
30 June 2020, Tuesday, 18:05 11
Politics 2020-06-30T18:07:04+03:00
Ukrainian news
Kyiv Extends Public-Transport Fare Subsidies And Postpones Transition To E-Ticket Until 2021

Kyiv Extends Public-Transport Fare Subsidies And Postpones Transition To E-Ticket Until 2021

Даша Зубкова
Kyiv, Kyiv city state administration, e-ticket, public transport, fare subsidies, single e-ticket

The Kyiv City State Administration has extended public transport fare subsidies Kyiv and postponed the transition to a single electronic ticket for public transport until January 1, 2021.

The Kyiv City State Administration announced this in a statement, the Ukrainian News Agency reports.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Kyiv has announced that it is willing to postpone the introduction of the single electronic ticket until 2021 to allow legislative regulation of the transportation of recipients of public-transport fare subsidies.

Больше новостей о: Kyiv Kyiv city state administration e-ticket public transport fare subsidies single e-ticket

Kyiv Extends Public-Transport Fare Subsidies And Postpones Transition To E-Ticket Until 2021
Quarantine Relaxation Criteria Not Met By Kyiv City And 13 Regions – Health Ministry
News
Kyiv Airport Decides To Cut Staff By 1,000 Due To Coronavirus-Induced Crisis 18:17
Turchynov Heads European Solidarity Party’s Election Headquarters 18:13
Ukraine To Issue Eurobonds 18:11
Quarantine Relaxation Criteria Not Met By Kyiv City And 13 Regions – Health Ministry 18:09
Kyiv Extends Public-Transport Fare Subsidies And Postpones Transition To E-Ticket Until 2021 18:05
more news
Bakhmatyuk to G7 envoys: Sytnyk's unlawful actions related to economic interests regarding my company 12:32
Number Of Coronavirus-Infected People In Kyiv City Up 57 To 5,037 On June 29 12:34
Number Of New Covid-19 Cases After 3-Day Fall, Up 9.3% To 706 On June 29, Number Of New Lethal Cases Down 33.3% To 12 – Public Health Center 12:20
Poroshenko Not To Arrive At SBI For Interrogation On Tuesday – Lawyer 12:22
Rada To Call Local Elections On June 13-17 12:28
more news
Poroshenko Not To Arrive At SBI For Interrogation On Tuesday – Lawyer 12:22
World Bank Appoints Banerji As Director For Belarus, Moldova And Ukraine Instead Of Kahkonen 12:26
Rada To Call Local Elections On June 13-17 12:28
Number Of Coronavirus-Infected People In Kyiv City Up 57 To 5,037 On June 29 12:34
Bakhmatyuk to G7 envoys: Sytnyk's unlawful actions related to economic interests regarding my company 12:32
more news
Ukraine To Issue Eurobonds
Agency services Contacts Editorial staff Privacy policy Sitemap

ok