30 June 2020
Number Of Coronavirus-Infected People In Kyiv City Up 57 To 5,037 On June 29

Даша Зубкова
Kyiv, Coronavirus, quarantine, COVID-19, death from coronavirus, quarantine restrictions, quarantine relaxation

On June 29, the number of coronavirus-infected people in the city of Kyiv rose by 57 over June 28 to 5,037.

This follows from a statement by the Kyiv Regional State Administration, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

The number included one 8-year-old child; 24 women aged 18-72; and 32 men aged 20-67.

Besides, six medical workers got sick with the Covid-19 on June 29.

The largest number of the cases was registered in Dniprovskyi district – 21, Shevchenkivskyi district – 16, and Desnianskyi district - 10.

14 coronavirus-infected people were hospitalized in Kyiv.

The rest of the sick are staying in self-isolation.

On June 29, a total of 11 residents of Kyiv recovered.

Since the start of the epidemic, a total of 1,563 resident of Kyiv have recovered.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on June 28, the number of coronavirus-infected people in the city of Kyiv rose by 45 over June 27.

On June 29, the number of newly-registered Covid-19 cases in Ukraine rose by 706 over June 28 to 44,334, and the number of deaths rose by 12 over June 28 to 1,159; at the same time, the number of new cases rose by 9.3% and the number of new lethal cases fell by 33.3%.

Больше новостей о: Kyiv Coronavirus quarantine COVID-19 death from coronavirus quarantine restrictions quarantine relaxation

