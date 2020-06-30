Rada To Call Local Elections On June 13-17

The Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine intends to call local elections on July 13-17.

Chairperson of the Servant of the People party / First Deputy Chairperson of the parliamentary faction, Oleksandr Korniyenko, said this during the Tuesday conciliatory council, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

He noted that so far, the respective draft resolutions are being prepared by a workgroup established last week inside of the parliamentary committee on organization of state power, local self-governance, regional development and city planning along with the Ministry of Development of Communities and Territories, Ministry of Finance of Ukraine, and the Central Election Commission.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Korniyenko and member of the Ukrainian Parliament of the Servant of the People party faction / chairperson of the subcommittee on expenditures of the state budget of the parliamentary committee on budget, Lesia Zaburanna, have suggested that the Verkhovna Rada raise financing of local elections from UAH 1 billion by UAH 1.3 billion to UAH 2.3 billion.