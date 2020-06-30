Poroshenko Not To Arrive At SBI For Interrogation On Tuesday – Lawyer

Former president, Petro Poroshenko, will not arrive at the State Bureau of Investigation (SBI) for interrogation on Tuesday, June 30.

Poroshenko's lawyer, Ihor Holovan, has written this on Facebook, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

Holovan added that the interrogation had been scheduled for July 1.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the SBI has summoned Poroshenko as a suspect.

Holovan said that the document on serving Poroshenko with charge papers had been falsified.

The Pecherskyi District Court of Kyiv has suspended for July 1 the selection of the measure of restraint for Poroshenko.