Number Of New Covid-19 Cases After 3-Day Fall, Up 9.3% To 706 On June 29, Number Of New Lethal Cases Down 33.3% To 12 – Public Health Center

Number Of New Covid-19 Cases After 3-Day Fall, Up 9.3% To 706 On June 29, Number Of New Lethal Cases Down 33.3

On June 29, the number of newly-registered Covid-19 cases in Ukraine rose by 706 over June 28 to 44,334, and the number of deaths rose by 12 over June 28 to 1,159; at the same time, the number of new cases rose by 9.3% and the number of new lethal cases fell by 33.3%.

This follows from a statement by the Public Health Center, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

According to the report, as at the morning of June 30, there were 44,334 laboratory-confirmed Covid-19 cases including 1,159 lethal ones in Ukraine, besides, 19,115 patients had recovered.

On June 29, a total of 706 new cases were registered, 88 people recovered, and 12 people died.

Therefore, on June 29, the number of newly-registered cases exceeded the number of those, who recovered (706 vs 88).

The share of new cases as at June 29 made 1.6% of the overall number of the sick recorded as at June 28.

As at the morning of June 30, The number of active sick (less those, who recovered and died) made 24,060, up 2.6% day over day.

Since the start of the epidemic, the largest number of cases has been registered in Lviv region (5,435), Kyiv city (5,037) and Chernivtsi region (4,801).

Besides, Rivne region has registered 3,712 coronavirus infection cases, Zakarpattia region – 2,889 cases, in Kyiv region – 2,585, in Ivano-Frankivsk region – 2,395, in Volyn region – 2,368, in Kharkiv region – 2,134, in Ternopil region – 1,919, in Vinnytsia region – 1,864, in Odesa region – 1,698, in Zhytomyr region – 1,404, and in Dnipropetrovsk region – 1,087 cases.

A total of 803 cave been registered in Khmelnytskyi region, 646 cases – in Kirovohrad region, 642 cases - in Cherkasy region, 572 cases - in Zaporizhia region, 536 cases - in Chernihiv region, 481 cases - in Donetsk region, 444 cases - in Mykolayiv region, 314 cases - in Poltava region, 297 cases - in Sumy region, 191 cases - in Kherson region and 80 cases - in Luhansk region.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on June 28, the number of newly-registered coronavirus infection cases in Ukraine rose by 646 over June 27 to 43,628, and the number of deaths rose by 18 over June 27 to 1,147; at the same time, the number of new Covid-19 cases fell by 29.5%, and the number of new lethal cases fell by 5.26%.

On June 27, the number of newly-registered coronavirus infection cases in Ukraine rose by 917 over June 26 to 42,982, and the number of deaths rose by 19 over June 26 to 1,129; at the same time, the number of new Covid-19 cases fell by 3.3%, and the number of new lethal cases fell by 20.8%.