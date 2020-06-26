Zelenskyy Establishes Customs Officer Day On June 25

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has established a customs officer day on June 25.

This is stated in decree No. 251, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"Given the important role of customs officers in ensuring customs security and protecting the economic interests of Ukraine, I decide to establish a professional holiday in Ukraine - the Day of Customs Officer of Ukraine, which is celebrated annually on June 25," it was said.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Zelenskyy had previously suggested that former First Deputy Prime Minister Valerii Khoroshkovskyi (February-December 2012) head the Customs Service.