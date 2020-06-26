Kyiv To Dismantle House Damaged By Explosion On Pozniaky - Klitschko

The Kyiv authorities intend to dismantle the house on Pozniaky, which partially collapsed due to the explosion.

The mayor of Kyiv, Vitali Klitschko, announced this during a briefing, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

“The house will be completely dismantled,” the mayor said.

According to him, at the moment, special services determine how to do this so as not to harm other nearby houses.

Klitschko also said that the authorities of the capital will provide the families affected by the explosion with money to restore documents and for other needs.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Ministry of Internal Affairs considers non-compliance with meter verification technologies a priority version of the explosion in a multi-storey building in Darnytskyi district in Kyiv.

5 people were killed as a result of the explosion and further collapse of the house’s structures.

16 apartments were destroyed and 40 damaged by an explosion in a multi-storey building.