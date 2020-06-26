Internal Affairs Ministry Considers Non-Compliance With Meter Verification Technologies Priority Version Of Explosion In Multi-Storey Building In Darnytskyi District In Kyiv

The Ministry of Internal Affairs considers non-compliance with meter verification technologies a priority version of the explosion in a multi-storey building in Darnytskyi district in Kyiv.

Deputy Minister of Internal Affairs, Anton Heraschenko, said this on air on the Pravo na Vladu TV show, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

“The main version, according to which the prosecutor’s office works together with the police, is the verification of compliance with the technology of verification of meters by Kyivmiskgas employees. Indeed, before this terrible explosion, which led to 5 victims, verification of meters took place. The meters were removed, replaced with special tubes, and there were reports of witnesses, there was a smell of gas," he said.

According to him, if there really will be enough reason to believe that the unprofessional actions of Kyivmiskgas employees caused the explosion, then there may be lawsuits and compensation for all expenses that the residents of this house and the state incurred.

It is noted that upon the fact of the explosion at Pozniaky, searches in the gas distribution company that served the multi-storey building are underway.

The prosecutor's office opened a case under Part 2 of Article 270 (violation of safety rules when handling gas, which led to grave consequences, death and injury to people) of the Criminal Code.

So far, no suspicions have been served in this case.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, 5 people were killed as a result of the explosion and further collapse of the house’s structures.

16 apartments were destroyed and 40 damaged by an explosion in a multi-storey building.