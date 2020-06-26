NAСB Opens Case Against Ukrposhta Director General Smelianskyi

The National Anti-Corruption Bureau (NAСB) has begun to investigate alleged abuse and undue gain by Ihor Smelianskyi, Director General of the Ukrposhta Joint-Stock Company.

This is stated in the response of the NAСB to the request of Ukrainian News Agency.

The case was opened by decision of the High Anti-Corruption Court, which ordered the opening of the case.

"The NAСB has complied with the court ruling, the relevant data has been entered into the [Unified Register of Pre-trial Investigations of Ukraine]," the response says.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in May, the applicant appealed to the NACB and asked to start an investigation against officials of the National Commission for the State Regulation of Communications and Informatization under Part 2 of Article 364 (abuse of power or official position), Part 2 of Article 366 (official forgery), Part 3 of Article 368 (receipt of improper advantage) and the management of the Ukrposhta JSC under Part 2 of Article 366, Part 3 of Article 368 of the Criminal Code.

The statement described the circumstances of the unjustified increase in tariffs for international mail, which was carried out by the Commission on the appeal of the Ukrposhta JSC, justifying this by increasing the cost of these services.

The applicant notes that the beneficiary of the alleged illegal receipt of money by the Ukrposhta JSC due to the increase in postal tariffs is the management of the Ukrposhta JSC in the person of the director general and deputy directors general.

The NACB refused to open the case, but the court ordered the bureau to initiate an investigation.