OPG closes Pysaruk, Bakhmatyuk probe which Kasko previously launched

The Office of the Prosecutor General complied with the judgment handed down by the Pechersk District Court in Kyiv, canceling the motion by the first deputy prosecutor general to annul the decision on terminate criminal proceedings related to VAB Bank. This judgment is not subject to appeal.

That's according to Prosecutor General Iryna Venediktova. "On June 25, the Office of the Prosecutor General complied with the court judgment since court judgments, orders and rulings shall be enforceable by all entities throughout Ukraine. Article 129-1 of the Constitution of Ukraine notes that a court judgment shall be binding," Venediktova wrote on Facebook.

Businessman Oleg Bakhmatyuk also commented on the decision of the prosecutor's office: "The Office of the Prosecutor General of Ukraine has finally put an end to the so-called 'Pysaruk and Bakhmatyuk case'. A legal judgment of the Pechersk district court of Kyiv was fulfilled, which declared the decision of former deputy prosecutor general Kasko illegal after he, in violation of the CPC and violation of the procedural deadlines, resumed the case, which had long been investigated by several law enforcement agencies and closed by court rulings. The fact that the restoration of a far-fetched case was no accident was understood by both professional experts and the economic community, both in Ukraine and beyond. In fact, it was the result of the conspiracy of former head of the Office of the President Andriy Bohdan, ex-Prosecutor General Ruslan Riaboshapka, and NABU Director Artem Sytnyk, each of whom had their own motives to destroy my company."

The businessman believes that "the Office of the Prosecutor General has taken a big step in restoring justice for the company, which employs tens of thousands of people, which produces a national product and pays major taxes to the budget. The decision to close this case gives me the opportunity, as a shareholder, to engage in a constructive dialogue with the Deposit Guarantee Fund. The next step should be taken by the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office, which is obliged to repeal all procedural action that was taken on the basis of a fabricated case, because the case has been closed, and such investigative actions are illegal. SAPO is required to comply with the lawful court judgment and cease to terrorize the company, which has suffered economic damage because of this."

Recall that the case against Pysaruk and Bakhmatyuk was opened over the alleged misuse of refinancing funds provided by NBU to VAB bank during the 2014 banking crisis. The conclusions of the examinations of the Deposit Guarantee Fund and NBU statements confirm that all refinancing funds were spent for their intended purpose – they were received by bank depositors. In addition, Oleg Bakhmatyuk himself proposed that he return to the state budget UAH 8 billion, but received no response to his proposal from the NBU.