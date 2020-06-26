subscribe to newsletter
  • Kyiv To Return Quarantine Restrictions In Public Transport In Case Of Coronavirus Patients Number Growth
26 June 2020, Friday, 13:33 16
Events 2020-06-26T14:15:18+03:00
Ukrainian news
Kyiv To Return Quarantine Restrictions In Public Transport In Case Of Coronavirus Patients Number Growth

Даша Зубкова
Kyiv, Coronavirus, quarantine, COVID-19, quarantine restrictions, quarantine relaxation, adaptive quarantine., new coronavirus cases

The Kyiv authorities intend to return quarantine restrictions in public transport in case of growth of the number of patients with the coronavirus and reduction of free beds in supporting hospitals.

Kyiv City Mayor / Chairperson of the Kyiv City State Administration, Vitali Klitschko announced this at a briefing, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

“If the number of patients increases, and the number of free beds in supporting hospitals decreases, then we will be forced to return to severe restrictions, including public transport. We are getting closer to such a decision," the Mayor said.

He noted that recently the epidemiological situation in the capital has worsened.

The restrictions were relaxed as the economy needed to be restored.

“But people began to neglect safety rules. They stopped wearing masks in public transport, do not keep their distance,” Klitschko said disappointedly.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, as at June 26, the city of Kyiv and 10 regions of Ukraine did not meet the criteria for further relaxation of the quarantine revised on June 22; as compared to the data available as at June 25, Mykolayiv, Ivano-Frankivsk and Ternopil regions were declared to be meeting the criteria, Khmelnytskyi region – not meeting the criteria.

