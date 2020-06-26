Revised Quarantine Relaxation Criteria Not Met By Kyiv And 10 Regions – Health Ministry

As at June 26, the city of Kyiv and 10 regions of Ukraine did not meet the criteria for further relaxation of the quarantine revised on June 22; as compared to the data available as at June 25, Mykolayiv, Ivano-Frankivsk and Ternopil regions were declared to be meeting the criteria, Khmelnytskyi region – not meeting the criteria.

The Health Ministry has said this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

Zakarpattia region (59.04%) does not meet the criteria of occupancy of beds at the hospitals receiving coronavirus-infected people (must not exceed 50%).

The indicator of the number of tests (not less than 24 per hundred thousand people) is not met by Donetsk region (22.93), and Luhansk region (21.39).

The indicator of the share of positive results of the PCR-tests (must not exceed 11%) is not met by Volyn region (19.78%), Zakarpattia region (15.63%), Lviv region (17.40%), Rivne region (21.99%), Khmelnytskyi region (12.90%) and Chernivtsi region (11.17%).

The criterion of the incidence rate week over week (must not exceed 10%) is not met by Zakarpattia region (15.28%), Kyiv region (51.28%), Odesa region (94.11%), Rivne region (33.10%), Khmelnytskyi region (32.79%), as well as the city of Kyiv (28.59%).

In the city of Kyiv, the occupancy of beds at hospitals is 37.32%, the number of tests per hundred thousand people – 98.33, the share of positive PCR-tests – 4.35%.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine has prolonged the adaptive quarantine until July 31.

Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal said that the toughening of the quarantine in the whole territory of the country could be possible in case the number of coronavirus cases grew in 10 and more regions.

On June 25, the number of newly-registered coronavirus infection cases in Ukraine rose by 1,109 over June 24 to 41,117, and the number of deaths rose by 19 over June 24 to 1,086; at the same time, the number of new Covid-19 cases rose by 11.6%, and the number of new lethal cases rose by 18.8%.

According to the report, as at the morning of June 26, there were 41,117 laboratory-confirmed coronavirus cases in Ukraine, the number included 1,086 lethal cases, and a total of 18,299 patients had recovered.

On June 25, a total of 1,109 new cases were registered, 541 people recovered, and 19 people died.

Therefore, on June 25, the number of newly-registered cases exceeded the number of those, who recovered (1,109 vs 541).

The share of new cases as at June 25 made 2.8% of the overall number of the sick recorded as at June 24.

The number of active sick people (less those, who recovered and died) as at the morning of June 26 was 21,732, up 2.6% over June 25.

Since the start of the epidemic, the largest number of cases has been registered in Lviv region (4,836), in the city of Kyiv (4,726) and Chernivtsi region (4,582).