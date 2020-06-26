Number Of New Covid-19 Cases Growing 4th Day In Row, Up 11.6% To 1,109 On June 25, Number Of New Lethal Cases Up 18.8% To 19 – Public Health Center

Number Of New Covid-19 Cases Growing 4th Day In Row, Up 11.6% To 1,109 On June 25, Number Of New Lethal Cases

On June 25, the number of newly-registered coronavirus infection cases in Ukraine rose by 1,109 over June 24 to 41,117, and the number of deaths rose by 19 over June 24 to 1,086; at the same time, the number of new Covid-19 cases rose by 11.6%, and the number of new lethal cases rose by 18.8%.

The Public Health Center has said this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

According to the report, as at the morning of June 26, there were 41,117 laboratory-confirmed coronavirus cases in Ukraine, the number included 1,086 lethal cases, and a total of 18,299 patients had recovered.

On June 25, a total of 1,109 new cases were registered, 541 people recovered, and 19 people died.

Therefore, on June 25, the number of newly-registered cases exceeded the number of those, who recovered (1,109 vs 541).

The share of new cases as at June 25 made 2.8% of the overall number of the sick recorded as at June 24.

The number of active sick people (less those, who recovered and died) as at the morning of June 26 was 21,732, up 2.6% over June 25.

Since the start of the epidemic, the largest number of cases has been registered in Lviv region (4,836), in the city of Kyiv (4,726) and Chernivtsi region (4,582).

Besides, Rivne region has registered 3,364 coronavirus infection cases, Zakarpattia region – 2,547, Kyiv region – 2,419, Ivano-Frankivsk region – 2,217, Volyn region – 2,096, Kharkiv region – 1,993, Ternopil region – 1,857, Vinnytsia region – 1,788, Odesa region – 1,529, Zhytomyr region – 1,366, and Dnipropetrovsk region – 1,081 cases.

A total of 724 cases have been registered in Khmelnytskyi region, 640 cases - in Kirovohrad region, 627 cases - in Cherkasy region, 561 cases - in Zaporizhia region, 514 cases - in Chernihiv region, 412 cases - in Donetsk region, 384 cases - in Mykolayiv region, 304 cases - in Poltava region, 284 cases - in Sumy region, 190 cases - in Kherson region and 76 cases - in Luhansk region.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on June 24, the number of newly-registered coronavirus infection cases in Ukraine rose by 994 over June 23 to 40,008, and the number of deaths rose by 16 over June 23 to 1,067; at the same time, the number of new Covid-19 cases rose by 5.7%, and the number of new lethal cases did not change.

On June 23, the number of newly-registered coronavirus infection cases in Ukraine rose by 940 over June 22 to 39,014, and the number of deaths for Covid-19 rose by 16 over June 22 to 1,051; at the same time, the number of new cases rose by 12.8%, and the number of new lethal cases decreased by 30.4%.