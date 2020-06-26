Fiscal Service Summons Shariy For Interrogation On July 3 In Case Of Money Laundering

The State Fiscal Service summoned the politician, video blogger Anatoly Shariy for interrogation on July 3 in the case of money laundering.

This is stated on the agenda of the authority, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

It is noted that Shariy is summoned for interrogation as a witness in criminal proceedings on the grounds of an offense under Part 2 of Article 209 (legalization (laundering) of proceeds of crime) of the Criminal Code.

The interrogation is scheduled for 10:00 a.m.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in April, the Ministry of Internal Affairs removed Shariy from the wanted list.

According to the June social survey of the Social Monitoring Center, 2.1% of respondents are ready to vote for the Shariy Party, which is similar to the indicator of the Holos party.