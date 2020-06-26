subscribe to newsletter
26.65 27.05
29.4 29.95
˟
  • News
  • Politics
  • Fiscal Service Summons Shariy For Interrogation On July 3 In Case Of Money Laundering
26 June 2020, Friday, 13:24 6
Politics 2020-06-26T13:25:38+03:00
Ukrainian news
Fiscal Service Summons Shariy For Interrogation On July 3 In Case Of Money Laundering

Fiscal Service Summons Shariy For Interrogation On July 3 In Case Of Money Laundering

Даша Зубкова
State Fiscal Service, money laundering, interrogation, Anatoly Shariy, Shariy

The State Fiscal Service summoned the politician, video blogger Anatoly Shariy for interrogation on July 3 in the case of money laundering.

This is stated on the agenda of the authority, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

It is noted that Shariy is summoned for interrogation as a witness in criminal proceedings on the grounds of an offense under Part 2 of Article 209 (legalization (laundering) of proceeds of crime) of the Criminal Code.

The interrogation is scheduled for 10:00 a.m.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in April, the Ministry of Internal Affairs removed Shariy from the wanted list.

According to the June social survey of the Social Monitoring Center, 2.1% of respondents are ready to vote for the Shariy Party, which is similar to the indicator of the Holos party.

Больше новостей о: State Fiscal Service money laundering interrogation Anatoly Shariy Shariy

Kyiv To Return Quarantine Restrictions In Public Transport In Case Of Coronavirus Patients Number Growth
Number Of New Covid-19 Cases Growing 4th Day In Row, Up 11.6% To 1,109 On June 25, Number Of New Lethal Cases Up 18.8% To 19 – Public Health Center
News
Kyiv To Return Quarantine Restrictions In Public Transport In Case Of Coronavirus Patients Number Growth 13:33
Revised Quarantine Relaxation Criteria Not Met By Kyiv And 10 Regions – Health Ministry 13:31
NACB, SBU And SACPO Detain Kirovohrad Governor Balon On Suspicion Of Extorting UAH 2 Million Bribe 13:28
Number Of New Covid-19 Cases Growing 4th Day In Row, Up 11.6% To 1,109 On June 25, Number Of New Lethal Cases Up 18.8% To 19 – Public Health Center 13:26
Fiscal Service Summons Shariy For Interrogation On July 3 In Case Of Money Laundering 13:24
more news
In Bakhmatyuk case, High Qualification Commission of Judges hands down two contradicting judgments 12:40
RAB is on the wire: why Ukraine needs incentive based regulation in the energy sector, And what tariff disparities it is able to correct 18:58
Ukrainian railways turn to European practices of component procurement, expert says 11:46
Revised Quarantine Relaxation Criteria Not Met By Kyiv And 13 Regions – Health Ministry 19:01
Putin Said Obama Told Him Ukraine Confrontation Could Be Settled If Russia Went No Further Than Annexing Crimea – Ex-U.S. National Security Adviser Bolton’s Memoirs 13:55
more news
Korniyenko Apologizes To Monday Allakhverdiyeva (Servant Of The People) And Mykolayiv City Mayor Candidate Dombrovska, Says That Footage Of His Talk To Arakhamia Authentic 13:07
SBI Summons Poroshenko For Interrogation On June 30 18:40
Term Of Special Regime Of Zelenskyy’s Work Due To His Wife’s Coronavirus Ends On June 26 - Presidential Office 18:58
Trump’s Ex-Advisor Bolton: U.S. President Protracted Allocation Of Military Aid To Ukraine 12:58
Number Of New Covid-19 Cases Growing 3rd Day In Row, Up 5.7% To 994 On June 24, Number Of New Lethal Cases Unchanged At 16 – Public Health Center 13:02
more news
Revised Quarantine Relaxation Criteria Not Met By Kyiv And 10 Regions – Health Ministry
Agency services Contacts Editorial staff Privacy policy Sitemap

ok