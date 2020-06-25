Daily COVID-19 Incidence Anti-Records Not Due To Quarantine Relaxation, But Due To Its Rules Violation - Presidential Office

Authorities believe that daily anti-records of the coronavirus (COVID-19) incidence are associated not with the relaxation of quarantine measures, but with the violation of the rules.

This is stated in a message on the President’s website following a traditional conference call chaired by Volodymyr Zelenskyy to prevent the spread of COVID-19, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

“Subject to the measures developed by the Ukrainian government to curb the spread of coronavirus infection, there can be no significant increase in the number of patients. Minister of Health Maksym Stepanov said this is after studying the issue with epidemiologists. Moreover, in some countries the measures are relaxed even more than in Ukraine. The Minister concludes that daily incidence anti-records are due to quarantine violations,” it was said.

The Interior Ministry reported that over the past three days, the number of fines for enterprises and organizations violating quarantine has tripled.

"The Interior Ministry sees the most of the problems with public transport, where distance and mask regime are constantly violated. There are also problems with crowds. In general, fines have already been imposed for more than UAH 5 million," the statement said.

Zelenskyy said that he considers it insufficient to explain to people the need to comply with quarantine measures after relaxing the rules.

"More than half of the beds have already been filled in some regions, and the number of patients is growing daily. If we do not stop this growth, we will have a peak of the disease right in the middle of summer. It will be bad for everyone. Then no one will be happy with the relaxation of the quarantine," he said.

Minister of Economic Development, Trade and Agriculture Ihor Petrashko said that this week the number of inspectors who check the facilities and explain to the population the need for the compliance with quarantine measures has been increased from 700 to 2,500 people.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on June 24, the number of newly-registered coronavirus infection cases in Ukraine rose by 994 over June 23 to 40,008, and the number of deaths rose by 16 over June 23 to 1,067; at the same time, the number of new Covid-19 cases rose by 5.7%, and the number of new lethal cases did not change.